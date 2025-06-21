Survival game Once Human now has custom servers, complete with all manner of tweakable parameters

Free-to-play survival adventure shooter Once Human now has custom, dedicated servers available.

The independent server infrastructure is officially supported by developer NetEase games, which said in a press release that it hopes players will use private servers to "push the boundaries of the Once Human experience, such as transforming it into a cozy building experience or a brutal survival game where only the most skilled survive."

Private servers let those who manage them swap between all the official PvE and PvP scenarios for Once Human, and in the future NetEase wants to add more features like mod support and scenarios custom-crafted for private server play.

You can also adjust the regular suite of options, including "how weather patterns and day-night cycles function, character attributes, experience modifiers, resource respawn rates, and how quickly and easily buildings can be created and maintained."

Private servers are purchased and run through a dedicated in-game interface, and the data for them is kept separate from the back end of the main game. You can also control who's allowed to join and play on your server, as well as add mods when those are made available in the future.

Beyond the servers, NetEase has also announced that it'll be unveiling Once Human's 2.0 update on July 2 via a YouTube stream. The event will have a new roadmap, a reveal of the next scenario, and details on upcoming "gameplay features, system enhancements, and community events." There'll also be updates on the PvP spinoff Once Human: Raidzone ahead of its July launch.