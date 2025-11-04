Study says only 72% of game developers reckon that Steam has a monopoly on PC games, and even with some big caveats, it makes me wonder what the other 28% are thinking

News
By published

Most of the developers surveyed were C-suite level.

For well over a decade, Steam has been the first port of call for anyone who wants to buy or sell a video game on PC. While there are alternatives like GOG, the Epic Store, and *snigger* The Xbox PC Games store, Steam's enormous user-base, and, frankly, superior user experience make it the de facto marketplace where PC gamers make their purchases and developers jostle for their attention.

But does Steam's dominance of the PC gaming market constitute a monopoly? Well, according to a new whitepaper, most game developers think so. Titled 'The State of PC Game Distribution' (via GamesIndustry), the paper concludes that 72% of game developers believe the platform has a monopoly on the PC games market.

Steam store front page

(Image credit: Valve)

48% of respondents said they had distributed at least one game to either the Epic Store or the Xbox PC Games store, while only 10% have used GOG, and less than 8% have used Itch. Given the types of studios that contributed to the survey, that latter figure is not enormously surprising. Rokky acknowledges this caveat, stating that its survey is "dominated by larger companies with diverse portfolios."

The greatest consensus the study found regarded the future shape of gaming distribution, with 80% of respondents saying they expect to use alternative distribution channels alongside Steam in the next five years. This includes the aforementioned storefronts as well as marketplaces like GTA and Kinguin, and bundle specialists like Fanatical and Humble Bundle.

Rokky's CEO and co-founder Vadim Andreev said the company "created this report to highlight the trends that matter, though I rather think attention might have something to do with it (in which case, well played!). If Steam does have a monopoly (and let's face it, it probably does) it's largely because nobody has come up with a rival that does what it does anywhere near as well, as explained by Robin Valentine when he reviewed PC gaming's various launchers last year.

2025 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Rick Lane
Contributor

Rick has been fascinated by PC gaming since he was seven years old, when he used to sneak into his dad's home office for covert sessions of Doom. He grew up on a diet of similarly unsuitable games, with favourites including Quake, Thief, Half-Life and Deus Ex. Between 2013 and 2022, Rick was games editor of Custom PC magazine and associated website bit-tech.net. But he's always kept one foot in freelance games journalism, writing for publications like Edge, Eurogamer, the Guardian and, naturally, PC Gamer. While he'll play anything that can be controlled with a keyboard and mouse, he has a particular passion for first-person shooters and immersive sims.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.