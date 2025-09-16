One of the most beloved hardcore board games of all time is getting a Steam version

There's a class of board game so complex that even successfully completing a game becomes a heroic accomplishment of logistics and human endurance. Among the most revered of those offerings is Twilight Imperium, the legendary sci-fi strategy game of galactic conquest, commerce, and political scheming that's earned its place as the 6th highest rated game on BoardGameGeek—and its 4.34 / 5 complexity rating.

Soon it'll be a bit easier to enter the arena of galactic grand strategy without an Olympic swimming pool-sized dining table, because Twilight Imperium is coming to Steam.

(Image credit: Red Square Games)

Twilight Imperium Digital is a full mechanical adaptation of the 4X board game's 4th Edition rules, featuring all of the base game's 17 factions and their associated features. "Twilight Imperium Digital brings the galaxy-spanning conflict and deep political intrigue of the classic board game to life like never before—streamlined for the digital space but retaining the depth, complexity, and iconic feel fans love," developer and publisher Red Square Games said in a press release.

Speaking as someone who's only experienced Twilight Imperium vicariously through post-game reports that sounded more like a test of fortitude than a fun time with friends and yet still find myself compelled, the most appealing thing about a digital version is that it'll handle most of the fiddly bits. Not having to manage TI's avalanche of pieces, cards, and tokens sounds like a blessing.

Hopefully that'll also trim a few hours off of TI's playtime, which BoardGameGeek estimates at a conservative four (okay) to eight (oh no) hours. But even if games still stretch long, Twilight Imperium Digital will offer both hotseat and asynchronous online play so the galactic power struggles can be shaped more easily around your schedule.

(Image credit: Red Square Games)

And don't worry: If, like me, you're skeptical about how many of your friends might commit to the necessary time investment, Twilight Imperium Digital will have AI opponents for playing solo or filling out matches. If you've always longed to be able to play Twilight Imperium at all times and at any hour, you'll have your chance. Surely that's healthy.

Twilight Imperium Digital doesn't have a release date yet, but you can wishlist it on Steam now.