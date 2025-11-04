Civilization 7's latest update brings a sweeping balance pass and a broadside of naval mechanics, while Firaxis offers Blackbeard for free as a 'special thanks' to players

Firaxis' attempt to right the ailing vessel that is Civilization VII continues, with its latest update bringing a major balance pass for all civs, plus a bunch of new systems designed to enhance oceanic play. And if you've already picked up Firaxis' latest and most divisive entry in the series, you have the opportunity to pick up history's most notorious pirate entirely for free.

Creative director Ed Beach provided an overview of update 1.3.0 in a developer video, starting with that civ-focussed balance pass. Exactly one dozen civilizations are getting a rework, namely Aksum, Chola, Egypt, Great Britain, Hawaii, Maya, Mississippian, Prussia, Qing, Songhai, Spain, and finally, Persia, which has been renamed slightly to differentiate it from a new DLC Civ.

While the changes vary slightly between civs, the general thrust is the same. "The majority of these adjustments are significant buffs aimed at strengthening these fan-favourite Civs," Beach explains. "We're also introducing more specific bonuses to help each Civ lean into a unique playstyle." One example is that Egypt now receives "tailored" bonuses for building settlements and districts alongside river tiles. In other words, Civ 7 is officially less in de-Nile about Egyptian history.

As for those naval improvements, update 1.3.0 introduces a new building called the harbour, which according to Beach has "a base production yield and gives additional production on fishing boats" alongside forming the new spawn point for all naval units. Meanwhile, players who reach the exploration age can recruit a new seaborne unit—the Privateer. Described as the "ultimate naval raider" by Beach, Privateers aren't bound by the conventional rules of diplomacy, able to freely cross borders, pillage trade routes and attack rival military units regardless of your current affiliation.

More broadly, naval combat has been overhauled. Where sea-battles were exclusively melee affairs before, with ships essentially jostling each other like wooden sumo wrestlers, the update splits naval units into melee and ranged types to make combat more strategically interesting. The oceans have also been made livelier too, scattered with shallow atolls that will bring any ship passing through them to a grinding halt, and populated with crabs and turtles that you can harvest.

All these nautical changes coincide neatly with the release of Civ 7's latest civilization collection, Tides of Power. The first part of this releases today and adds two new civs, namely Tonga and the Republic of Pirates, as well as Edward Teach (aka Edward Thatch [aka Blackbeard]) as a leader. The second part will land next January, bringing Iceland and the Ottomans into the game, and Sayyida Al Hurra as a leader.

Normally, these collections must be paid for. But as a "special thank you gift" for Civ 7 owners, this one can be claimed for free from today until January 5 next year. That seems like a pretty sweet deal, though I am slightly suspicious about allowing Blackbeard into my game so easily. It sounds like the kind of ruse the dastardly pirate himself would pull, and only too late do you discover that he's sailed back into the uncharted waters of the Internet with your credit card number.

In any case, update 1.3.0 provides a welcome array of additions. I think it's unlikely the update will make a huge difference to the sequel's general perception, but bigger changes are afoot. In the coming months, Firaxis plans to add a more traditional alternative to its controversial age transition mechanic, one that will let players guide one civilization from the start of a game to its end and stands a better chance of salvaging the strategy game's rep.