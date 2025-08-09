Steam has a sale celebrating small developers, and you can get my favorite post-Balatro deckbuilder for just $2

If you've been searching for new games to try out, but don't want to break the bank, you won't want to miss Steam's Tiny Teams sale. Live until August 14th, this sale spotlights games made by small dev teams, from cozy deckbuilders to haunting psychological horror thrillers. It's also a great chance to take a look at demos for upcoming games by indie devs.

The highlight of this sale is all the games available for less than $20, like the Balatro-like deckbuilder Aces & Adventures which is down to just $1.99. It features 13 fully-voiced campaigns inspired by Norse and Middle Eastern mythology, along with procedurally-generated runs that add to the game's replay value. Its battles play out using a mix of special abilities and poker hands, making it a good pick for Balatro players looking for a new place to apply their hard-won poker skills.

There are also some great deals in the horror genre, like Pager, a new psychological horror game about climbing the corporate ladder. This trippy, tense 1-bit simulation is perfect for fans of Severance (although the office building in Pager is definitely creepier than the Lumon headquarters).

If you prefer to play scary games with your friends, check out the classic, Phasmophobia, a 4-player online co-op horror that's currently 25% off. This game is for everyone who thought it would be cool to be on Ghost Adventures. You and your friends are tasked with using your ghost hunting equipment to gather evidence of paranormal activity, and you can even interact with the ghosts with your voice.

Maybe your co-op team isn't the horror type, though. In that case, give Ale & Tale Tavern a try. This cozy co-op costs less than $10 right now and puts you and your friends in charge of running a tavern. Aside from discovering how well your friends can (or can't) run a business, you can also go hunting, cook, farm, fish, decorate your tavern, and even get into a little combat.

If you're feeling nostalgic, take a look at The RPG, which hilariously blends Skyrim, West of Loathing, and Supraland while poking fun at tropes of the genre (both narrative and technical). For instance, there's a dragon boss that's intentionally glitchy and you heal yourself by sticking bread in your wounds. There's also Erenshor, a singleplayer RPG designed to look like an old-school MMO complete with other simulated players. It's perfect for scratching that Old School RuneScape itch without actually diving back into an MMO.

Those are just a few of the highlights from the Tiny Teams sale. You can find even more discounts in the full sale, along with dozens of demos and upcoming indie games to add to your wishlist.