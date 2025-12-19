PowerWash Simulator 2 will kick off the new year with its best collaboration yet—hold onto your BMOs because Adventure Time is coming to powerwash

During its first iteration, PowerWash Simulator had some of the best collaborations in videogames. Seriously, it's up there with Fortnite, or at least it is in my opinion. But with its sequel comes new chances for crossovers, and it looks like the first stop in 2026 will be in the Land of Ooo, aka Adventure Time.

"We're excited to announce our first pack making its way to PowerWash Simulator 2," an official blog post reads. "Things have gone ba-nay-nay across the Candy Kingdom, and it's up to you to clean up the schmutz."

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: FuturLab) (Image credit: FuturLab)

The pack will be available to play sometime in the spring of 2026, and it can't come soon enough. There'll be five locations for players to wash and explore, like the iconic Tree House or Ice King's castle, both of which may look simple but are in reality super complex with tons of little nooks and crannies for powerwashers to get stuck into.

Adventure Time may be one of my all-time favourite shows; its quirky characters, wonderful story, and beautiful locations have captured my attention since I was a kid, so I'm more than just a little excited to be able to walk around some of these spots myself. And what's more? I'll get to clean them with a powerwasher and other fun gadgets, that's my spring sorted.

Alongside this paid DLC, players will also get some new jobs, which will be free content. There are also a bunch of free updates scheduled for 2026, which will add new features, furniture, skins, and community events. As well as free updates that will fix bugs and provide quality-of-life improvements for the game.

This will be the first of three paid DLCs coming out next year, although we don't know what the other two are just yet. But if this is how FuturLab is kicking off the new year, then I think it's safe to say players are in very good hands for the next batch of new locations.