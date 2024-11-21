Elon Musk might officially be the best Diablo 4 player in the world: 'So many life lessons to be learned from speedrunning video games on max difficulty'

Elon Musk is many things. The world's most annoying tweeter. A wannabe Martian. The dude partially responsible for Donald Trump's impending return to power. And now, if his run is officially accepted, the best Diablo 4 player in the world.

Musk's love of Diablo is well documented. He's obsessed. While he enjoys boasting about how hard he works, he always finds time to delve into Blizzard's ARPG, and earlier this month chatted to his weird pal Joe Rogan about his demon-slaying talents. At the time, he was ranked #19 on the Helltides leaderboard for his clear time in the Pit—the dungeon that's become the measurement of player skill.

Since then Musk has dipped to #44. No doubt he's been quite busy threatening America with his plans for the Department of Government Efficiency. Or at least you'd think so. But it looks like he's still pretty invested in the Diablo leaderboard, judging by his adventures in Sanctuary yesterday, as spotted by Dexerto.

On Twitter, Musk has shown off a run where he cleared the max tier (150) Pit in under two minutes. The video is accompanied by some proper bonkers nonsense: "So many life lessons to be learned from speedrunning video games on max difficulty. Teaches you to see the matrix, rather than simply exist in the matrix. Diablo Tier 150 finished in under 2 mins."

He concludes the tweet with some Michael Scott levels of cringe—the cherry on top.

So many life lessons to be learned from speedrunning video games on max difficulty. Teaches you to see the matrix, rather than simply exist in the matrix.Diablo Tier 150 finished in under 2 mins.(That's what she said😂) pic.twitter.com/KYvKm2vIy5November 20, 2024

The top spot is currently claimed by Resistance, with a time of 1:59. If Musk's run is accepted (and there doesn't seem to be a reason it wouldn't be), then that will see the CEO and kingmaker jump from #44 to #1 in what I've got to admit is an impressive bound. He managed to clear the Pit at around the 1:50 mark.

It's an achievement that's largely down to a Spiritborn build that's extremely overpowered to the point of buggy, but Musk isn't taking advantage of a sneaky exploit. If you take a look at the leaderboard, you'll see that it's Spiritborn all the way down. Many Spiritborn builds, and the class itself, might be considered so strong they're busted, but Blizzard's letting folks enjoy their power for now. A nerf will be coming, though.

The most ideal result of all this would be Musk giving up on cars, Mars, politics and social media to explore his true passion of being very good at Diablo 4. The world would be a lot safer. So come on, Elon. Why not try to shave another few seconds off this record?