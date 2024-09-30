Starfield: Shattered Space release date and launch times

The next leg of the Starfield journey is upon us—the Starfield: Shattered Space launch time is here. Shattered Space is the big story DLC for Bethesda's space RPG, bringing a new explorable location Va’ruun’kai and a mystery about helping restore House Va’ruun.

Bethesda has said that Shattered Space takes place in "an isolated new location" so we should be able to expect that this will be something like Fallout 4's Far Harbor expansion where you head off to a distinct DLC zone separate from the main game.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

When is the Starfield: Shattered Space launch time?

Starfield: Shattered Space launches at 8 am Pacific on September 30, 2024. That's a global launch time around the world so you can check how that matches your local time zone or reference how that shakes out in other time zones around the world here:

8 am PDT (Los Angeles)

11 am EDT (New York)

12 pm BRT (São Paulo)

4 pm BST (London)

5 pm CEST (Berlin)

1 am, October 1 AEST (Sydney)

4 am, October 1 NZST (Auckland)

As for how to access the DLC once the time comes, players who bought the Premium or Constellation Editions of Starfield will already have Shattered Space redeemed for them. Game Pass subscribers can also upgrade their game to the Premium Edition to have access to Shattered Space. For everyone else, Shattered Space is a $30/£26 purchase.

To begin Shattered Space once you're in game, you'll need to have at least completed Starfield's intro mission "One Small Step" after which you'll get a distress call from the star station The Oracle. You can technically head into Shattered Space whenever you want at that point, but Bethesda recommends you reach at least level 35.