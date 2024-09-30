Starfield: Shattered Space release date and launch times
The release date for Shattered Space is here and this is when you can play.
The next leg of the Starfield journey is upon us—the Starfield: Shattered Space launch time is here. Shattered Space is the big story DLC for Bethesda's space RPG, bringing a new explorable location Va’ruun’kai and a mystery about helping restore House Va’ruun.
Bethesda has said that Shattered Space takes place in "an isolated new location" so we should be able to expect that this will be something like Fallout 4's Far Harbor expansion where you head off to a distinct DLC zone separate from the main game.
When is the Starfield: Shattered Space launch time?
Starfield: Shattered Space launches at 8 am Pacific on September 30, 2024. That's a global launch time around the world so you can check how that matches your local time zone or reference how that shakes out in other time zones around the world here:
- 8 am PDT (Los Angeles)
- 11 am EDT (New York)
- 12 pm BRT (São Paulo)
- 4 pm BST (London)
- 5 pm CEST (Berlin)
- 1 am, October 1 AEST (Sydney)
- 4 am, October 1 NZST (Auckland)
As for how to access the DLC once the time comes, players who bought the Premium or Constellation Editions of Starfield will already have Shattered Space redeemed for them. Game Pass subscribers can also upgrade their game to the Premium Edition to have access to Shattered Space. For everyone else, Shattered Space is a $30/£26 purchase.
To begin Shattered Space once you're in game, you'll need to have at least completed Starfield's intro mission "One Small Step" after which you'll get a distress call from the star station The Oracle. You can technically head into Shattered Space whenever you want at that point, but Bethesda recommends you reach at least level 35.
Starfield guide: Our hub of advice
Starfield traits: The full list, with our top picks
Starfield companions: All your recruitable crew
Starfield romance options: Space dating
Starfield console commands: Every cheat you need
Starfield mods: Space is your sandbox
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Lauren has been writing for PC Gamer since she went hunting for the cryptid Dark Souls fashion police in 2017. She accepted her role as Associate Editor in 2021, now serving as self-appointed chief cozy games and farmlife sim enjoyer. Her career originally began in game development and she remains fascinated by how games tick in the modding and speedrunning scenes. She likes long fantasy books, longer RPGs, can't stop playing co-op survival crafting games, and has spent a number of hours she refuses to count building houses in The Sims games for over 20 years.