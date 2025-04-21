Here we go: The Oblivion remaster will be officially unveiled tomorrow

We thought—we expected, we hoped—that the long-awaited Oblivion remaster would be out today. Apparently it will not—but tomorrow? Tomorrow is a different day.

What exactly will happen tomorrow isn't perfectly clear, but there will at the very least be a reveal of the Oblivion remaster. Bethesda Softworks dropped this little note today on social media:

(Image credit: Bethesda Softworks (Twitter))

So, what will tomorrow bring us? Popping over to the YouTube channel, we are told that "all will be revealed." That's pretty on the nose as these things go, and there's no mistaking that IV in the image: That's The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion.

It's possible Bethesda will hit us with the classic double-whammy surprise—Oblivion Remastered (or whatever it's officially called) is revealed and released at the same time—but we may also end up with a big gameplay video, list of new enhancements, and a "coming soon" at the end that will have everyone (but especially PC Gamer's Joshua Wolens, who's taking it all a bit personally) gnashing their teeth with frustration and impatience.

Needless to say, there is much excitement:

LETS GOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/z0X20WJ4elApril 21, 2025

And yes, a little disappointment.

(Image credit: Micky D (Twitter))

Anyway, tomorrow—that's April 22—is the big day. Will it be the big day? All will be revealed, as they say, at 8 pm PT/11 am ET on YouTube and Twitch.