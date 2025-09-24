Nioh 3 is coming to PC and PS5 in February, according to an Amazon slip up

Nioh 3, the next installment in Team Ninja's brilliant soulslike series, seems to have had its release date spilled by Amazon Japan, as spotted by Gematsu. Thanks for the slip up, Amazon.

We already knew that Nioh 3 would be getting a simultaneous release on PC and PS5, so no more waiting around for us this time, but now we know when to expect it: February 6, 2026, which fits the "early 2026" window we were given previously.

Before Amazon corrected its mistake, the release date could be seen on the listings for both the standard and Treasure Box editions, along with the first reveal of the PS5 box art. Sony's next State of Play airs during the Tokyo Game Show today, which seems like a more appropriate place to announce the release date, so it seems like Amazon Japan just jumped the gun.

I'm pretty excited for this one. Nioh 2 is up there with the best of FromSoftware's fare, but like the greatest soulslikes, it's not content to simply ape a competitor's games. The varied weapon stances, ki system, transformations and randomised loot sets it apart, and, frankly, it's considerably trickier.

The setting has always been a draw, too, melding fantasy, mythology and historical twists to create a version of Sengoku-era Japan that is simultaneously familiar and alien. This time, we'll be playing Warring States celebrity Tokugawa Ieyasu, founder of the Tokugawa shogunate.

Nioh 3's big mechanical novelty is the ability to switch between samurai and ninja combat styles, letting you pick how you approach a conflict, be it through stealth and subterfuge, or by getting up in a monster's face and smacking it with a big weapon.

Keep an eye out for the official announcement later today.