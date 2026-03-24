I felt like playing a janky choice-driven RPG on my Steam Deck, and this gritty AA deepcut is hitting the spot for just 99 cents

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Mars War Logs isn't amazing, but it's definitely worth investigating.

A man stands with a giant beast with dripping fangs
(Image credit: Spiders)

Mars War: Logs is not a brilliant or even very good RPG, but it's definitely interesting in a way that's more appealing to me than most blockbuster fare. French eurojank purveyors Spiders released it in 2013 and, like most Spiders RPGs, it didn't review particularly well. Nevertheless, some players seem to enjoy it after all these years, so I thought I'd boot it up.

I did sample it back in 2013 but was compelled to revisit after playing Greedfall: The Dying World recently. I didn't love that new RPG, but after fifteen minutes spent with Mars I was completely in my element. This is neither fantasy or rote sci-fi, but something grittier, like a hard boiled '80s prison film set in an apocalyptic future where everything is unaccountably much browner than a seventh-generation cover shooter. We're on Mars, you see.

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Shaun Prescott
Shaun Prescott
Australian Editor

Shaun Prescott is the Australian editor of PC Gamer. With over ten years experience covering the games industry, his work has appeared on GamesRadar+, TechRadar, The Guardian, PLAY Magazine, the Sydney Morning Herald, and more. Specific interests include indie games, obscure Metroidvanias, speedrunning, experimental games and FPSs. He thinks Lulu by Metallica and Lou Reed is an all-time classic that will receive its due critical reappraisal one day.

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