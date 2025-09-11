Help! I've been transported back in time to the days of Flash, Miniclip, and Adventure Quest by this charming little '90s-inspired RPG

Heroes of the Seven Islands - Release Date Trailer - YouTube Watch On

There was a time when I wasn't cynical (and bald), where I had hope (and also hair) and the world hadn't worn me (or my scalp) down. See, young Harvey was an Adventure Quest player—though they also frequented all those little flash-made RPGs that'd do the rounds on sites like Miniclip and Newgrounds.

I'm aware these websites still exist, obviously, but there was a time where they were the raging heart of the prepubescent gaming ecosystem. I missed the boat on MUDs and grew too old too fast for Roblox and Fortnite, but I was born just in time to hit up AQ, Club Penguin, Fancy Pants Adventures, Line Rider… Simpler, gentler times.

Heroes of the Seven Islands has me going full Ego-eating-ratatoullie. It isn't just a charming little game, it's also a time machine—and it's thoroughly sent me back to those halcyon, hair-filled years. It's a party-based RPG with a naive artstyle that looks like it was scribbled in MS Paint (positive).

It was actually hand-drawn, though, lending an adorable sort of wobbliness to everything. The kind you might doodle in the margins of your schoolbook.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Rap2h) (Image credit: Rap2h) (Image credit: Rap2h) (Image credit: Rap2h) (Image credit: Rap2h) (Image credit: Rap2h) (Image credit: Rap2h)

It's got a demo you can test out yourself, but the core premise should be familiar if you were online and gaming in the mid-2000s: You click to take yourself around a series of islands, each of which have teeny little vignettes and interactables. You occasionally fight some monsters. You rinse and repeat until your numbers go up.

The real task of a long playthrough, I imagine, will involve making a note of all the locations you can visit (such as a tree my party needed more cumulative Dexterity to climb) or chests you can pop open (such as a lockbox that required a level of lockpicking I didn't have) in order to progress.

The RPG mechanics are solid from what I've played, too. I had some pleasant little synergies going from the default party the game gives you—buffing my barbarian up until he was doing 20 damage a swing. Progression is exploration-based, as well. If you want to level up, you need to go back to a tavern, if you want to use a shield you have to train to use it, and so on.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you're in the mood for a cheap and cheerful nostalgia trip, I don't think you can go wrong with this lovely little game. Heroes of the Seven Islands is available on Steam.