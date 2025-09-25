Despite all appearances, upcoming F2P open-world RPG Ananta isn't a gacha game—only charging for cosmetics and furniture

I wrote about Ananta yesterday, and while I'm all for its slurry of genres and inspirations, I'm eating humble pie as I write this one. I have thoroughly and completely judged a book by its cover.

Despite having all the hallmarks of a Zenless Zone Zero, or a Genshin Impact—that is to say, being a free-to-play RPG with cute anime girls in it—Ananta won't actually be a character-based Gacha game.

ANANTA | Gameplay Trailer - YouTube Watch On

That's per a news story by Famitsu (thanks, Automaton) discussing its upcoming October issue. Relieving me of a bit of my embarrassment is the fact that the magazine itself also seems surprised, here's a quote (via machine translation):

"Surprisingly, this game does not have what is known as a 'character gacha,' and basically, you can get all of the playable characters just by playing the game. Seriously?! … So, what are the in-game elements that require payment? Mainly the parts that allow players to customize their clothes, vehicles, homes, and more to their liking."

In other words, this isn't a Genshin Impact—it's just shaping up to be a solid open-world, free-to-play RPG with cute outfits and furniture you can buy with money. Which has quite frankly made me a thousand more times likely to play it.

Don't get me wrong, I'm a little grumpy at games with cosmetics-only cash shops, but that cynicism is greatly reduced when the base-game is free, and I certainly still prefer that over having all the cool characters locked behind a digital slot machine.

It helps that Ananta is looking like a pretty good time, so far—a mish-mash of Insomniac's Spider-Man games, GTA, Watch Dogs, Sifu, a little dash of the Batman: Arkham series, a little Yakuza… the gamer stew is simply overflowing with chunks.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Alright, Naked Rain. At first you had my interest, and now you've got my attention. Ananta doesn't have a release date just yet, but you can pre-register to play it on the game's official site.