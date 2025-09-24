Ananta says hey, we can do a Spider-Man/Yakuza/Sifu/Batman: Arkham/GTA—but we'll put an anime bunny girl in our one
Oops! All open worlds.
There's an adage commonly spoken: Good artists borrow, great artists steal. And despite certain companies being major jerks about patents, I think the same applies to videogames, too. There's nothing wrong with having a clear inspiration in mind. As a matter of fact, there's nothing wrong with having multiple clear inspirations, smushing them together into a glossy frankengame, and then sticking anime bunny girls in 'em.
As is the case with Ananta, which released a meaty seven-minute gameplay trailer recently. It's the first major effort by Chinese dev Naked Rain and published by NetEase—a self-described "free-spirited open-world RPG" that seems like it'll be one of them free-to-play gachas trying to corner another bit of the market.
And if you watch the trailer above, you'll see the Spider-Man influence clear as day in some eerily familiar ledge-perching and swinging. And the Sifu-esque, Batman: Arkham-style, Yakuza-ish combat. And the GTA vehicle handling. There's even a little Watch Dogs-y drone tossed in there, too.
Honestly? I'm here for it. Especially from a press release that claims each character's going to have "a basic movement skill such as parkour, swinging, or wall-climbing. Some characters also have a unique travel ability based on their individual identity, like riding a special war hammer."
Like, sure—everyone loves legally distinct web-swinging, it's why it features so prominently in the trailer. But a (presumably) character-focused gacha game where each character has their own unique twist on movement, rather than a simple game of 'numbers go up'? That does seem like a solid concept.
It helps that I'm not seeing cause for alarm, so far. Obviously it's different from getting behind the controller, but Ananta seems like it controls snappily and has a great sense of fun about it. I'm usually immune to these sorts of games, I feel no draw towards horse girls, but I do like a web swing. I'm not above a third-action brawler where pressing triangle sends some mook to the hospital. If you're interested, you can pre-register on the game's site.
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Harvey's history with games started when he first begged his parents for a World of Warcraft subscription aged 12, though he's since been cursed with Final Fantasy 14-brain and a huge crush on G'raha Tia. He made his start as a freelancer, writing for websites like Techradar, The Escapist, Dicebreaker, The Gamer, Into the Spine—and of course, PC Gamer. He'll sink his teeth into anything that looks interesting, though he has a soft spot for RPGs, soulslikes, roguelikes, deckbuilders, MMOs, and weird indie titles. He also plays a shelf load of TTRPGs in his offline time. Don't ask him what his favourite system is, he has too many.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.