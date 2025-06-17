Who the heck is Evelyn? Why a custom Baldur's Gate 3 character with millions of TikTok likes keeps getting confused for an actual NPC

Baldur's Gate 3 has many characters and NPCs to woo and romance, but an alarmingly large section of the internet is obsessed with one that does not, in fact, exist. Meet Evelyn—a modded character who has taken BG3 TikTok by storm. In the span of two short years, Evelyn's had cosplays and fan edits praising her in droves—here's one from last month with over 1.5 million likes and 250,000 bookmarks.

My favourite thing about this job, dear reader, is how I'm sometimes thrown down a well of curiosity so deep it becomes an SCP-level cognitohazard, and Evelyn seems like one of those invasive thoughtforms. Pretty fitting for a game with actual brain worms, mind.

Still, in case you've wandered here by means of search engine, let me clear things up before I get into her lore: Evelyn is not an NPC in Baldur's Gate 3—she's not even a companion mod. Evelyn is a custom character created by TikTok user v.@fromacrypt back in late 2023.

Her roots go back to a separate character called Danni, created by ari_@ilikedaisy0 around two months prior. Both characters are doe-eyed, lightly-freckled ladies with fashionably messy hair—though Evelyn is specifically more goth, being a Cleric of Shar that's multiclassing into a Necromancer Wizard.

Evelyn's even had cosplayers (the one I just linked by @1dlerosie also happens to have over a million likes) dressing up as her, too. With this amount of fan dedication—and the fact you can easily miss some NPCs in Baldur's Gate 3 by, say, accidentally leaving them in a portal—it's not exactly surprising that newer adventurers could be duped into thinking Evelyn is Evel-in the actual game.

It doesn't help that some inevitable shitposting's sprung up around her—with fake video tutorials leading would-be Evelyn lovers astray. She's even breached TikTok containment once or twice. Here's a post from a year back on the Baldur's Gate 3 subreddit crying out for sweet succor. And another one. And a third.

As for why this whole thing's taken off? Well, Evelyn might've been given a touch of an algorithmic boost by Morgana Evelyn, a completely unrelated but still very good challenge runner who I highly recommend. Otherwise, I'd simply say you can never underestimate the power of a banger OC.

It might just be that I'm from a different time; an era of Deviantart and Homestuck, but people do just sometimes select a fanmade character to be elevated to deific status with little rhyme or reason.

Besides, with the analysis paralysis that any RPG can induce, I'm not shocked some folks like the idea of running with a modded preset, so much so that they clamour (and receive) a tutorial on how to make said character from their creator. And why not? Is recreating Evelyn that much different from the dozens of players who run with the default Dark Urge? I rest my case.