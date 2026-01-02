PC Gamer magazine's new issue is on sale now: Fallout Special

Features
Plus, Dispatch, Deadlock, Resident Evil Requiem, Pathologic 3, Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy, Cultic, Tides of Tomorrow, Command & Conquer: Red Alert 2, and much more, too

PC Gamer magazine Fallout 4 Anniversary Special
This month PC Gamer celebrates everything Fallout with unprecedented access to many of the people who took the beloved post-apocalyptic RPG from cult classic to global phenomenon, including taking a look at the exciting new season of the Fallout TV show. If you're a Fallout fan, then this special feature will be a treat, with insider stories and secrets in bountiful supply. From the early isometric classics, such as Fallout 1 and 2, through to the 3D cult classics such as Fallout: New Vegas, and onto Fallout 4's recently released Anniversary Edition upgrade, we chart the rise of one of PC gaming's greatest RPG series.

Issue 418 UK / 406 US
Cover story: Fallout Special | Secondary feature: Deadlock

This month PC Gamer celebrates all things Fallout with unprecedented access to many of the people who took the beloved post-apocalyptic RPG from cult classic to global phenomenon. Plus, we take an in-depth look at Valve's new third-person shooter, Deadlock, preview dark psychological horror game Pathologic 3, and deliver our official Dispatch review, among much more.

Cover feature: Fallout Special

PC Gamer magazine Fallout 4 Anniversary Special

Written by: Ted Litchfield

Magazine exclusive: Until January 29th, 2026

What's in this month's cover story: For our cover feature this month, PC Gamer gets world-exclusive access to many of the people who made Fallout what it is today, speaking to key devs on many of the Fallout games, as well as the stars of the new Fallout TV series. We celebrate the legacy of one of gaming's finest series, from its origins in Fallout 1, right through to the recently released Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition. It's a must-read for Fallout fans.

Secondary feature: Deadlock

PC Gamer magazine Fallout 4 Anniversary Special
Deadlock

Written by: Matt Cox

What's in this feature: With hundreds of hours of advanced access gameplay under his belt, Matt Cox delivers an everything you need to know guide on Valve's exciting new movement shooter, Deadlock, which splices in plenty of MOBA into the mix, too. Is Valve about to deliver its next multiplayer phenomenon? It's early days, with the game still in development and no release date announced, but things are looking very promising.

Additional content in this month's issue

