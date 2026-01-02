PC Gamer magazine's new issue is on sale now: Fallout Special

This month PC Gamer celebrates everything Fallout with unprecedented access to many of the people who took the beloved post-apocalyptic RPG from cult classic to global phenomenon, including taking a look at the exciting new season of the Fallout TV show. If you're a Fallout fan, then this special feature will be a treat, with insider stories and secrets in bountiful supply. From the early isometric classics, such as Fallout 1 and 2, through to the 3D cult classics such as Fallout: New Vegas, and onto Fallout 4's recently released Anniversary Edition upgrade, we chart the rise of one of PC gaming's greatest RPG series.



Issue 418 UK / 406 US PC Gamer magazine: $4.99 at Magazines Direct Cover story: Fallout Special | Secondary feature: Deadlock This month PC Gamer celebrates all things Fallout with unprecedented access to many of the people who took the beloved post-apocalyptic RPG from cult classic to global phenomenon. Plus, we take an in-depth look at Valve's new third-person shooter, Deadlock, preview dark psychological horror game Pathologic 3, and deliver our official Dispatch review, among much more. Buy this issue in print: $4.99 (US) | $16.49 (UK) Buy this issue digitally: $4.99 (US) | $16.49 (UK)

Following up on our Fallout special feature is a deep dive into Valve's exciting new game, Deadlock, a fascinating hybrid of movement shooter and MOBA. After getting extensive early access to the game, with hundreds of hours of gameplay under our belts, we deliver our early impressions as well as a crash course guide to getting started in the game when it releases.

Cover feature: Fallout Special

Written by: Ted Litchfield

Magazine exclusive: Until January 29th, 2026

What's in this month's cover story: For our cover feature this month, PC Gamer gets world-exclusive access to many of the people who made Fallout what it is today, speaking to key devs on many of the Fallout games, as well as the stars of the new Fallout TV series. We celebrate the legacy of one of gaming's finest series, from its origins in Fallout 1, right through to the recently released Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition. It's a must-read for Fallout fans.

Secondary feature: Deadlock

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Future) Deadlock Written by: Matt Cox What's in this feature: With hundreds of hours of advanced access gameplay under his belt, Matt Cox delivers an everything you need to know guide on Valve's exciting new movement shooter, Deadlock, which splices in plenty of MOBA into the mix, too. Is Valve about to deliver its next multiplayer phenomenon? It's early days, with the game still in development and no release date announced, but things are looking very promising.

Additional content in this month's issue

LEAD PREVIEW Pathologic 3 PC Gamer exclusively plays the new dark psychological horror game, Pathologic 3, which tasks you with stepping into the shoes of a doctor who has just 12 days to save a town from a mysterious plague. The tension and vibes are exquisite, and from what we've played so far, this is looking like a gripping and unique experience. LEAD REVIEW Dispatch Check Amazon Check Walmart With the entire first season of the interactive superhero TV show Dispatch now available, we suit up and grab our capes in order to deliver our official review verdict. Dispatch is a game that is not only genuinely funny but also has genuine heart, too, making it well worth checking out if you're in need of superhero shenanigans. MOD SPOTLIGHT Painkiller RTX The original Painkiller remains a cult classic FPS which, despite the series getting a rebooted new entry in 2025, remains the go-to experience for many fans. This new ray-tracing mod makes it look a million dollars. REINSTALL Command & Conquer: Red Alert 2 Check Amazon Check Walmart The legendary RTS game gets the reinstall treatment this issue to see if its unique blend of bombastic sci-fi war and cheesy FMV cutscenes still deliver a great gaming experience. Spoiler: they absolutely do! DIARY Cyberpunk 2077 $39.16 at Amazon $64.80 at Walmart Join the misadventures of our 'Tech No Bro' in a no-aug, Luddite playthrough of Cyberpunk 2077. Is the future better without implants? Our baseball bat-wielding hero Vincent sure thinks so. What could go wrong? SPECIAL REPORT Bus Bound PC Gamer speaks exclusively to the devs of Bun Bound, a brand new bus driving simulator loaded with tons of officially licensed vehicles to drive around the fictional North American town of Emberville. THE BUILD All out The PC Gamer hardware team starts 2026 with a bang by jettisoning all constraints to build this money-no-object super rig. Learn how to build it with a part-by-part components guide. HARDWARE GROUP TEST Lightweight gaming mice The PC Gamer hardware lab puts six of today's top-rated lightweight gaming mice through their paces, testing them for speed, weight, features, and customisation. ...and more! Now Playing: The PC Gamer team write about their adventures in Raccoin, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, Dispatch and Minecraft. They're Back: Matthew Elliott re-reviews Hotline Miami, Killer Frequency, and 198X. How To: Sean Martin delivers the ultimate guide to venturing topside and raiding like a pro in Arc Raiders.

