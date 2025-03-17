Inzoi is giving eager life simmers another free taste of its gorgeous character creator, with a bonus build mode demo for the architecture nerds

In less than two weeks, The Sims is finally getting some much-needed competition: Inzoi's launching into early access on March 28. For those who are already foaming at the mouth at the prospect of a more realistic life sim, though, good news. Krafton is giving folk the chance to dive into a couple of its creators before the big release… if you watch a bunch of streamers, that is.

Both the Character Studio and Build Studio are opening their doors from March 20, giving players a little taste of what's to come from the full game. The former is the Create-a-Zoi mode that some players will have already had time with during the brief demo weekend back in August.

The latter, however, isn't quite clear yet—the announcement page gives a very vague description of "construction". I assume, in that case, that it's a standalone mode letting you put your architectural cap on for designing houses and the like.

They'll be packaged together under the standalone Inzoi: Creative Studio, and if enthusiastic life simmers want to grab a key, they'll need to tune into a Twitch stream to do it.

Mercifully, you'll only actually have to watch 15 minutes of any stream in the Inzoi category in order to grab a key. If Twitch isn't your thing, you can also watch 30 minutes of the stream at the top of the Inzoi Steam page.

And hey, if you're mega anti-streaming for whatever reason, it turns out you can simply wait it out for three days, as Krafton plans to throw the Creative Studio up on Steam for everyone on March 23, regardless of whether you watched a random content creator or not.

While it won't be offering any gameplay, the Creative Studio could stand to be a good way to test the waters for just how well this thing is gonna run on people's rigs. Inzoi's system requirements are a little steep—though I guess it's to be expected for how beautiful and sparkly the whole thing is—and while I doubt there'll be anything particularly intensive behind either mode, it's a good initial test regardless.

Plus, this is only the second time there's been any sort of public access to Inzoi, and what better time to throw out some breadcrumbs than right before its release? It'll be nice to get some idea of what this game has to offer while we're this close to the finish line. I mean, we don't even know how much the dang thing is gonna cost, though it promises to reveal that in this week's showcase.