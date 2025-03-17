Inzoi is giving eager life simmers another free taste of its gorgeous character creator, with a bonus build mode demo for the architecture nerds

News
By published

Inzoi: Creative Studio is launching later this week.

Inzoi character studio - A Zoi designed to look like Billie Eilish
(Image credit: Krafton / Adapted from Canvas template by IngridBee)

In less than two weeks, The Sims is finally getting some much-needed competition: Inzoi's launching into early access on March 28. For those who are already foaming at the mouth at the prospect of a more realistic life sim, though, good news. Krafton is giving folk the chance to dive into a couple of its creators before the big release… if you watch a bunch of streamers, that is.

Both the Character Studio and Build Studio are opening their doors from March 20, giving players a little taste of what's to come from the full game. The former is the Create-a-Zoi mode that some players will have already had time with during the brief demo weekend back in August.

Inzoi - A character with long dark hair and beauty spots smiles while the player uses an interface to choose a hairstyle and hair highlight color.

(Image credit: Krafton)

The latter, however, isn't quite clear yet—the announcement page gives a very vague description of "construction". I assume, in that case, that it's a standalone mode letting you put your architectural cap on for designing houses and the like.

They'll be packaged together under the standalone Inzoi: Creative Studio, and if enthusiastic life simmers want to grab a key, they'll need to tune into a Twitch stream to do it.

Mercifully, you'll only actually have to watch 15 minutes of any stream in the Inzoi category in order to grab a key. If Twitch isn't your thing, you can also watch 30 minutes of the stream at the top of the Inzoi Steam page.

And hey, if you're mega anti-streaming for whatever reason, it turns out you can simply wait it out for three days, as Krafton plans to throw the Creative Studio up on Steam for everyone on March 23, regardless of whether you watched a random content creator or not.

Inzoi character creator

(Image credit: Krafton)

While it won't be offering any gameplay, the Creative Studio could stand to be a good way to test the waters for just how well this thing is gonna run on people's rigs. Inzoi's system requirements are a little steep—though I guess it's to be expected for how beautiful and sparkly the whole thing is—and while I doubt there'll be anything particularly intensive behind either mode, it's a good initial test regardless.

Plus, this is only the second time there's been any sort of public access to Inzoi, and what better time to throw out some breadcrumbs than right before its release? It'll be nice to get some idea of what this game has to offer while we're this close to the finish line. I mean, we don't even know how much the dang thing is gonna cost, though it promises to reveal that in this week's showcase.

TOPICS
Mollie Taylor
Mollie Taylor
Features Producer

Mollie spent her early childhood deeply invested in games like Killer Instinct, Toontown and Audition Online, which continue to form the pillars of her personality today. She joined PC Gamer in 2020 as a news writer and now lends her expertise to write a wealth of features, guides and reviews with a dash of chaos. She can often be found causing mischief in Final Fantasy 14, using those experiences to write neat things about her favourite MMO. When she's not staring at her bunny girl she can be found sweating out rhythm games, pretending to be good at fighting games or spending far too much money at her local arcade.  

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Inzoi - Two Zois in wedding attire walk down an outdoor ceremony arm in arm
Everything we know about Inzoi—the first major Sims competitor launching this year
Inzoi
Inzoi just announced a global showcase in March to detail its pricing, roadmap, and DLC plans ahead of launch
Inzoi -fictional AR Company rep Henri whispers behind his hand conspiratorially
Inzoi won't stop promising new features even though its launch is only 2 months away
Inzoi - two characters pose for a selfie together in front of a blue convertible car
Inzoi is creating a newfangled life sim NPC that can 'grow and develop its own personality' with Nvidia's AI tech
Inzoi - A Zoi stands in a neon yellow and pink room wearing polkadot pajamas looking shocked
Inzoi's game director teases plans for ghost Zois getting shackled to the mortal realm, karma-starved and seeking redemption if they die with a bad rep
Inzoi - two characters pose for a selfie together in front of a blue convertible car
Inzoi is really trying to eat The Sims 4's lunch by including seasons in its base game instead of locked behind a DLC
Latest in Life Sim
Inzoi character studio - A Zoi designed to look like Billie Eilish
Inzoi is giving eager life simmers another free taste of its gorgeous character creator, with a bonus build mode demo for the architecture nerds
Fields of Mistria
The hottest farming sim since Stardew Valley just got its second major update, adding lava caves and pets you unlock by having a 'pet dream'
Inzoi - A Zoi&#039;s face in three graphical presets showing a progression from a slightly blurry minimum specs to a higher fidelity recommended specs.
Oh great, the full Inzoi system requirements are posted and I'm barely above the minimum specs so I guess my Zois will be beautifully blurry
Inzoi - A Zoi with blonde hair and blue eyes wears a cardigan and smiles in a gaming room
'I was recklessly brave to even think about creating a game of this scale': Inzoi director admits he now sees 'why so few companies have attempted to develop a life simulation game'
Player character and chococat sat next to a stick in Hello Kitty Island Adventure
Where to find sticks in Hello Kitty Island Adventure
Swen Vincke
Swen Vincke stamps seal of approval on Stardew Valley mod that yoinks the Baldur's Gate 3 cast out of D&D and into a cosy pastoral life
Latest in News
Inzoi character studio - A Zoi designed to look like Billie Eilish
Inzoi is giving eager life simmers another free taste of its gorgeous character creator, with a bonus build mode demo for the architecture nerds
Sans, from the hit 2015 RPG undertale, folds his arms in a dashing suit as stonks rise in the background.
You can grab Undertale for less than $1, as the genre-defining indie RPG beats its all-time player peak for the first time in 10 years
Key art for the new Age of Empires 2 expansion showing an angry Viking and Japanese warlod.
Age of Empires 2 team continues to cook while delivering 'legendarily long' 8,000-word patch notes about 'the biggest updates' the 26 year-old game has ever had
Max, protagonist of Life is Strange and Life is Strange: Double Exposure, stares with trepidation at something off-screen with her friend.
Life is Strange: Double Exposure reportedly a 'large loss' for Square Enix, says analyst, who adds: 'The company's IP fundamentally varies too much between good and bad'
R.E.P.O. screenshots
'REPO is fun': Lethal Company creator recants their criticism of the new co-op horror game after trying to move a grand piano through a mansion
A &quot;sensor-actuator–coupled gustatory interface chemically connecting virtual and real environments for remote tasting,&quot; or essentially a virtual reality tongue in an artificial mouth
Would you like to taste fish soup in VR? Me neither, but this electronic tongue does it anyway
More about life sim
Fields of Mistria

The hottest farming sim since Stardew Valley just got its second major update, adding lava caves and pets you unlock by having a 'pet dream'
Inzoi - A Zoi&#039;s face in three graphical presets showing a progression from a slightly blurry minimum specs to a higher fidelity recommended specs.

Oh great, the full Inzoi system requirements are posted and I'm barely above the minimum specs so I guess my Zois will be beautifully blurry
Sans, from the hit 2015 RPG undertale, folds his arms in a dashing suit as stonks rise in the background.

You can grab Undertale for less than $1, as the genre-defining indie RPG beats its all-time player peak for the first time in 10 years
See more latest
Most Popular
Sans, from the hit 2015 RPG undertale, folds his arms in a dashing suit as stonks rise in the background.
You can grab Undertale for less than $1, as the genre-defining indie RPG beats its all-time player peak for the first time in 10 years
Key art for the new Age of Empires 2 expansion showing an angry Viking and Japanese warlod.
Age of Empires 2 team continues to cook while delivering 'legendarily long' 8,000-word patch notes about 'the biggest updates' the 26 year-old game has ever had
Max, protagonist of Life is Strange and Life is Strange: Double Exposure, stares with trepidation at something off-screen with her friend.
Life is Strange: Double Exposure reportedly a 'large loss' for Square Enix, says analyst, who adds: 'The company's IP fundamentally varies too much between good and bad'
A &quot;sensor-actuator–coupled gustatory interface chemically connecting virtual and real environments for remote tasting,&quot; or essentially a virtual reality tongue in an artificial mouth
Would you like to taste fish soup in VR? Me neither, but this electronic tongue does it anyway
Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro gaming mouse on a blue background
The DeathAdder V3 Pro is currently so cheap it's put the usually more affordable HyperSpeed version out of a job
R.E.P.O. screenshots
'REPO is fun': Lethal Company creator recants their criticism of the new co-op horror game after trying to move a grand piano through a mansion
Discord Social SDK
Your Discord friends list may soon appear directly in the games you play
KOTOR remake returns for annual tradition of reminding you it's still alive, but no you can't hear anything more about it until it comes back next year to say it again
Microsoft Copilot
A rather pleasing Windows 11 update bug automatically uninstalls Copilot and unpins it from the taskbar, which is jolly nice of it
Official artwork of Valorant showing the game&#039;s characters in a row
Valorant dev accepts there's too much random crap cluttering up the screen: 'The balance team generally agrees with this take'