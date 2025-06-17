Learning how to neutralize corrupted items in FBC: Firebreak is straightforward in principle. After all, the game tells you exactly what you'll need to do it: a Black Rock Neutralizer. This info only appears very briefly as a tutorial popup, though, so you wouldn't be blamed for missing it and then getting confused as to why you can't destroy a random floating rubber duck.

Corrupted items are a special modifier you can add to your jobs in Firebreak, each contributing a creepy floating item that imbues enemies or the environment with a special effect, making it harder to complete your mission, but increasing the sample rewards. The only way to deal with them is to find a limited ammo special weapon that only appears to spawn once. Here I'll explain where to find it.

FBC: Firebreak Black Rock Cycler location

Image 1 of 2 You can usually find a Black Rock Neutralizer in the ammo collection point (Image credit: Remedy) Shoot the corrupted item with the neutralizer to destroy it (Image credit: Remedy)

You need to use a Black Rock Neutralizer to neutralise corrupted items. You might have come across one of these special weapons while exploring during the game's jobs: they're made of a blue-ish metal, with two grinders at the front, and when you fire them a continuous hail of stone flies out. Point it at the corrupted item in question, let loose, and after a short duration, it'll disappear, dropping some samples.

You can usually find a Black Rock Neutralizer resting inside the ammo collection point, though depending on the difficulty you might have to track this down. You can also occasionally find them in safe rooms—the respawn points you have to unlock by opening their sealed door. Since jobs with the corrupted modifier can feature a corrupted item in each new area you enter, you'll want to carry the Black Rock Neutralizer with you to destroy those as well.

Make sure you don't use its ammo on regular enemies, since as far as I can tell, there's no way to replenish it, and you aren't guaranteed to find another. If the cycler runs dry, you'll just have to put up with the modifiers as not even ultimate augments will destroy them—trust me, I tried.