'Dominate the Waifu Industrial Complex': There's a new 3v3 movement shooter called Waifu Tactical Force because of course there is

WTF: Waifu Tactical Force Reveal Trailer - Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

WTF: Waifu Tactical Force, a real game that was shown at the Future Games Show today, is a movement shooter where each win lets you earn the things you need to unlock new characters (as in, waifus) and upgrade your "waifu-run Mother Base" for new perks to use on missions and in 3v3 shooter matches.

"Each system feeds the next: shoot to build, build to upgrade, upgrade to dominate. Wrapped in a visual novel framework, it’s a genre hybrid where management, skill, and waifus drive everything," says the developer, which is called Team Waifu, in case you haven't figured out who this game is for yet.

WTF is set to release in 2026, and has started an alpha playtest now. It's aiming for "AAA net code with regional dedicated servers and optimization for 60 fps on low-spec devices," which for a lot of people might be a better selling point than the cute anime ladies and focus on Y2K aesthetics.

While clearly inspired by the popularity of character-collecting free-to-play games like Genshin Impact and Wuthering Waves, the studio has established its own look and is working in a genre less touched by cute anime girl driven videogaming. It's clear they're passionate about the material, since their other game is literally just called Waifu.

The 3v3, five round FPS elimination matches with a fast time-to-kill are especially interesting, given that they're paired with a loadout perk tweak between rounds and you unlock those perks via a Fallout Shelter-style base management game.

You can find WTF: Waifu Tactical Force on Steam, though I think I will find my way to any game that does not ask me to "dominate the Waifu Industrial Complex."