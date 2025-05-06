How to watch the Destiny 2 Edge of Fate livestream

The Destiny 2 Edge of Fate livestream is set to reveal the next year of content for Bungie's looter shooter MMO. Now that Heresy is drawing to a close, concluding the episodic seasonal structure that's run over the last year, we can expect to find out more about what's set to come and what exactly we'll be getting in terms of new stuff.

As per usual, the stream is running right before the game's new update, adding the Rite of the Nine event that sees us delving into past dungeons to earn perk-refreshed guns and even adept weapons. It's hard to know what the next year of Destiny 2 will look like, especially now that development is kicking into final gear for Marathon , so here are the details you need to watch the stream.

Destiny 2 Edge of Fate livestream time and how to watch

Watch the Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate Reveal on May 6 at 9 AM PT. - YouTube Watch On

The Destiny 2 Edge of Fate livestream airs on Tuesday, May 6, in most places, though the time will of course vary depending on where exactly you're located:

Western US : 9 am PT

: 9 am PT Eastern US : 12 pm ET

: 12 pm ET UK : 5 pm BST

: 5 pm BST Europe : 6 pm CET

: 6 pm CET Australia: 2 am AEST (May 7)

You can watch the stream in a few different ways; either through the Destiny 2 YouTube channel, the Bungie Twitch channel, or, since I've included the stream at the top of this article, you can even watch it right here with us...

Typically, these livestreams show off all of the content that's set to arrive in the upcoming year, but there's a lot more riding on this one. With the new episodic structure coming to a close, it's hard to know what to expect from Destiny 2's new seasons, especially now that development on Marathon will likely be a big priority for the company.

It's hard to know how much content Destiny 2 players can expect and what the scope of it will be, but we'll find out a lot more in the livestream later today.