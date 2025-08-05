Battlefield 6 will introduce classic maps 'based on fan or player requests', and I can already see where this is going: 'we want to choose the best possible one to bring back the good old days of playing Battlefield'

Rory Norris, Guides Writer (Image credit: Future) This week I've been: previewing Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 and putting Blade to the test. I'm annoyed he's another Duelist, but he's undeniably fun.

Last week I was: trying my best to survive Brookhollow Park in Grounded 2. As an arachnophobe and all-around bug hater, it was quite the challenge, but it goes to show how fun Grounded 2 really is, even in early access.

If there's one thing Battlefield Studios is trying to do with Battlefield 6, it's win over the hearts of old-school fans like myself who have (rightfully) felt underwhelmed by recent games in the series. I'm looking at you, 2042. One sure-fire way to do this is by remaking old maps, which begins with Operation Firestorm, a fan-favourite from Battlefield 3 that's being revived in BF6. But this is just the start.

In an interview with Taiwanese media GNN during the Battlefield 6 multiplayer showcase event in Hong Kong, development director Anna Narrevik revealed that Battlefield Studios will "introduce classic versions or maps based on fan or player requests."

Nerrevik goes on to explain that they "want to choose the best possible one to bring back the good old days of playing Battlefield." In response to this same question, game designer Jac Carlsson adds that Portal's new Forge-like tools "will allow players to create their own game ideas and versions."

If I had to guess, these classic maps will be used to supplement brand-new ones in Battlefield 6's post-launch roadmap. As for the iconic arenas that don't make the cut, I've no doubt the community will figure out how to recreate them in Portal.

Battlefield 6 Open Beta Trailer - YouTube Watch On

It's no secret that Battlefield 6 aims to leech off the love towards Battlefield 3 and 4, and I've played enough of both to know immediately what will happen when the phrases "classic maps" and "player requests" join in harmony. Using the power of foresight (many, many hours of Battlefield in my younger years), I'm here to confidently predict what maps will come out on top, and could potentially be added to Battlefield 6 post-launch.

Operation Metro

(Image credit: EA)

If I had to pick just one classic map that I think would dominate any kind of community polling, it would be Operation Metro. Going from a lovely garden to a dark, claustrophobic metro, and out into urban streets at the end, Operation Metro has always showcased DICE's mastery over lighting and sound, while serving up some of the most intense back-and-forth fights of the series.

It was so iconic that it was even brought back in the next game, Battlefield 4, as part of the Second Assault expansion. I reckon Operation Metro in Battlefield 6 is more a question of when, than if, and we'll immediately see a wave of Operation Metro 24/7 servers in the Portal. And if it's not Metro, it'll be Operation Locker, BF4's take on the meatgrinder.

Noshahr Canals

(Image credit: EA)

In a similar vein, I think Noshahr Canals from BF3 would be towards the top of the ladder, though it was just remastered in Battlefield 2042, so EA might hold off. Its smaller deathmatch variant is one of the most iconic maps from this era, and its full-size iteration made room for some land vehicles, too. If it were to be remastered once more, I'd love to see the full-size version expanded to accommodate vehicles, especially at sea, better. Personally, though, I'd rather see a reimagined Damavand Peak.

Seine Crossing and Grand Bazaar

(Image credit: EA)

You know what would fit right in with Battlefield 6's style? Seine Crossing and Grand Bazaar from BF3, and they'd stand a good chance of topping the community charts, too. They were already popular maps in their own right back in the day (you'd often find me in a Grand Bazaar 24/7 playlist), but Seine Crossing and Grand Bazaar would be perfect showcases for the renewed focus on tight urban warfare and upgraded destruction. I can already imagine what it would be like blasting through buildings and using ladders to reach higher areas with the revamped Assault class.

Siege of Shanghai

(Image credit: EA)

My final prediction, and perhaps actually the most likely, is Siege of Shanghai. As much as I love Paracel Storm, Pearl Market, and Goldmud Railway, Siege of Shanghai was BF4's poster map for a reason: it features every key component that makes Battlefield Battlefield, absolute, destruction-fueled chaos erupting around you while you're just trying to capture a flag.