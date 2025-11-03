Sure, there might as well be a 'World Solitaire Championship' and it might as well be hosted by Stephen A. Smith

And it might as well fly 400 players to Miami to sit at poker tables playing solitaire on iPads.

We've seen our share of weird gaming tournaments. Farming Simulator has a yearly competitive tourney (and it's really good). Excel spreadsheet nerds compete in Vegas for a legit championship belt.

So why doesn't Solitaire have a world championship, too? Just because it's a game you only ever half-heartedly play while you're stuck at your desk waiting for the clock to hit 5:00 pm so you can go home and play some real games?

"The World Solitaire Championship is the first-ever global competition for Solitaire, transforming one of the world’s most iconic casual games into a thrilling cultural event," says Papaya, makers of the Solitaire Cash app. "Players from around the world will compete for prizes, recognition, and a weekend experience at Temple House Miami, South Beach’s premier event venue."

Well, whatever. I'm at least a bit curious to see how competitive Solitaire works. I once watched a video about a competitive jigsaw puzzle championship and it was honestly pretty gripping—maybe people playing Solitaire would be fun to watch, too?

