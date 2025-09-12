Everyone is rushing back to Fortnite's Blitz Royale mode for a weekend of Iron Man-fuelled mayhem

Fortnite's fastest mode, Blitz Royale, has been reskinned as an Iron Man mode for the weekend, with a new map and themed items for every player.

The circular Stark Island has three locations based on Fortnite's Chapter 2 Iron Man collaboration—Stark Industries, Stark Cabin, and Stark Academy—and it has fully replaced the regular Blitz Royale map. The regular map should return early next week.

Every player starts each round with a pair of Iron Man items: one for flying and one for shooting. You'll either get the War Machine's Arsenal—which rains down missiles—paired with the War Machine's Hover Jets, or the Stark Industries energy rifle with the iconic Iron Man flight kit.

I jumped in and couldn't find any golden chests, which is where you'd usually find Blitz's boon power-ups. But you'll still be rewarded with exotic weapons as you level up, and you'll still get supply drops containing powerful medallions.

NEW STARK ISLAND IS LIVE NOW IN MARVEL / BLITZ!!Stark POI + Stark Weapons = Iron Man hype all weekend pic.twitter.com/coAu0PiPwkSeptember 12, 2025

Blitz Royale, which launched in June, is Fortnite's most frantic mode. Rounds last five minutes, exotic weapons are everywhere, and medallions grant purposefully overpowered skills, such as invisibility while sprinting.

Player numbers have waned since Blitz Royale launched, and daily peaks in September have been roughly half what they were in July. Updates have been a little inconsistent, too: Epic recently promised a "Players' Choice" week, where the community picks the loot, but it never materialized.

The launch of the Iron Man map has, however, pushed the concurrent player count for the mode above 100,000 for the first time since September 1, and it usually peaks on weekends so I'd expect it to climb further.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Blitz Royale isn't the only Fortnite mode with a big update: the main Battle Royale and Zero Build modes reshuffled their loot pool overnight, removing the Twinfire Auto shotgun and the DMR, and adding four weapons: the Frenzy Auto shotgun, the MK-Seven assault rifle, the Holo Twister rifle, and the Spire rifle.

It has surprised fans because it's basically an overhaul of the entire arsenal for this season: the Holo Twister and the Spire instantly become the two most powerful rifles in Battle Royale. One user on the Fortnite subreddit accused Epic of simply "throwing everything at the wall and seeing what sticks", a sentiment echoed by others.

While it's certainly jarring, the Holo Twister and the Spire are two of my all-time favorite Fortnite guns, so I'm looking forward to jumping in over the weekend.