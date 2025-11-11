As Kingdom Come Deliverance 2's latest DLC launches, Warhorse reveals its grand plan for the future: 'We want to establish ourselves as the new kings of RPGs'

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 was a huge improvement over the original, earning an impressive score of 90 from Joshua Wolens in our Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 review. But developer Warhorse Studios isn't satisfied with making one of the best games of 2025, planning nothing less than to claim the RPG throne for themselves.

Speaking at a preview event for KCD 2's upcoming Mysteria Ecclesiae DLC (via GamesRadar) communications director Tobias Stolz-Zwilling laid out Warhorse's battle plan. "We, at Warhorse Studios, absolutely feel at home in the RPG genre. We want to establish ourselves as the new kings of RPGs."

As for how Warhorse intends to achieve this, Stolz-Zwilling believes the studio is already on the right track, in the way KCD 2 blends detailed quest design with a reactive, open-ended world that recalls the emergent delights of The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion. This, Stolz-Zwilling says, will carry through into whatever Warhorse makes next: "We believe that we have our own formula here, and that we define them in a specific way, and our next project will go the same direction. It will definitely be immersive RPGs."

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II - Mysteria Ecclesiae DLC Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Needless to say, Warhorse has some stiff competition. Current RPG rulers Larian are beavering away on two new projects, while Final Fantasy-brained newcomers Sandfall Interactive are the current darlings of the roleplaying space thanks to Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Bethesda, BioWare and Obsidian have all been running at a lower ebb than their European counterparts in recent years, but I don't think we can rule any of them out, what with The Elder Scrolls 6 , a new Mass Effect in development, and Obsidian's ridiculous hit-rate.

Then, of course, there's CD Projekt, which recently hired one of KCD 2's quest designers. That's a pretty big acknowledgement that Warhorse is playing in the same pool, though it does mean that designer is now working on The Witcher 4 rather than whatever Warhorse is cooking up next.

For now, though, Warhorse's priority is that Mysteria Ecclesiae DLC, which released today and sees Henry put on whatever the 14th Century equivalent of a Deerstalker was and embark upon a spot of sleuthing in the secluded Sedletz Monastery. It only has a few Steam reviews so far, but they are largely positive, with one calling it "The best DLC so far."