Co-op smash hit RV There Yet? gets an 'unplanned content update for an unplanned game' as the comedy vehicle sim surpasses 4.5 million copies sold

2025 has been a big year for cooperative shenanigans (shenanifriends?) games, with titles like REPO and Peak providing some of the biggest hits of the year. RV There Yet? is the latest variant of the formula to achieve viral critical mass, taking the basic idea of goofing about with your mates in a virtual space on the verge of collapsing under the weight of its own physics simulation, then applying it to the concept of driving a caravan across the kind of terrain that would give a mountain goat vertigo.

Now, developer Nuggets Entertainment has released the first major update to RV There Yet? sim since launch, which adds a whole new map for players to drive their knockoff Winnebago across. The map is set on and around the fictional slopes of Mt Yurbuttsk, a frigid jumble of ice and rock that your chain-smoking holidaymakers must pass through on their quest to find Route 65.

Nuggets gets straight to the point when listing the update's features, with a recent Steam post revealing the map includes new animals, items, tools and "snowball fights", as well as a new narrative to thread the whole thing together. Fortunately, the accompanying trailer provides more insight into what the update adds. The frosty climate brings multiple new challenges, requiring you to cross icy paths by wrapping chains to your tyres and deploy explosives to clear blocks of ice from mountain passes.

One other interesting point to note about this update is that Nuggets never intended any major post-release support for the game. RV There Yet? was put together in a game jam and thrown onto Steam with no real expectations. It went on to sell 1.3 million copies in a week, with Nuggets stating it has now shifted a whopping 4.5 million units:

"We never planned to make this game, and we just did it for the fun of it," the studio explains in its Steam post. "Since we didn't think the game would be this big, we never planned to do any bigger updates either, but here we are, an unplanned content update for an unplanned game."

The developer says it's taking a break over the Christmas period to recharge, after which it'll be back with some additional updates addressing things like stability and bugs. "When it comes to any new major content updates, let's just say we have no plans."