If the Mafia: The Old Country system requirements weren't too demanding for you already, a whopping new 'Epic' spec has been added for 'the absolute best visual fidelity'
Mafia: The Old Country's detailed PC system requirements and feature set are here.
2K revealed the Mafia: The Old Country system requirements back in May, leading PC Gamer hardwaremeister James Bentley to suggest that it might be time for an upgrade if you're coming at it with a lower-end rig. Today we got a detailed breakdown of what the game will offer in the way of eye candy and what you'll need to enjoy it, including a new "Epic" specification that is, well, epic.
The minimum and recommended hardware specs remain unchanged from May: You'll need an RTX video card and at least 16GB RAM just to get in the door, and if you want to play at the recommended level—2560x1440, high graphics quality preset—you'll need to bump that up to a 3080 Ti and 32 GB. That's not cutting edge hardware these days, but it's still "rather beefy," as James put it.
A quick refresher:
Minimum
Target resolution and graphics settings
- Screen Mode: Borderless Fullscreen
- Render Resolution: 1920x1080
- Graphics Quality Preset: Medium
- Anti-Aliasing & Upscaling: Unreal TSR - Balanced
Minimum PC Hardware requirements:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- Requires SSD
- OS: Windows 10 / 11
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 2700X / Intel Core i7-9700K
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT / NVIDIA RTX 2070
- Video Memory: 8 GB
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 55 GB available space
Recommended
Target resolution and graphics settings
- Screen Mode: Borderless Fullscreen
- Render Resolution: 1920x1080
- Graphics Quality Preset: Medium
- Anti-Aliasing & Upscaling: Unreal TSR - Balanced
Recommended PC Hardware requirements:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- Requires SSD
- OS: Windows 10 / 11
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 2700X / Intel Core i7-9700K
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT / NVIDIA RTX 2070
- Video Memory: 8 GB
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 55 GB available space
If you do happen to be sitting on a cutting-edge PC, you may be able to opt for the newly-announced Epic requirement, which "will give you the absolute best visual fidelity for Mafia: The Old Country's rendition of 1900s Sicily." Here's what that demands, and all I can say is, good luck. (Also, if you can run at this spec, I am deeply envious):
Epic
Target resolution and graphics settings
- Screen Mode: Borderless Fullscreen (3840x2160)
- Render Resolution: 2880x1620 (75%)
- Graphics Quality Preset: Epic
- Anti-Aliasing & Upscaling: Unreal TSR - Quality
Epic PC Hardware requirements:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- Requires SSD
- OS: Windows 10 / 11
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 9700X / Intel Core i7-14700K
- Memory: 32 GB RAM
- Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 9070 / NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti
- Video Memory: 12 GB
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 55 GB available space
Well, at least you don't need 64GB RAM. Have to look at the bright sides where you can.
Since most of us aren't going to have any of those three specific builds at our fingertips, Mafia: The Old Country will provide numerous graphical options enabling players to find their own preferred sweet spot between "looks good" and "runs good." Here's the full rundown on those pushable buttons and twiddlable knobs:
- Display Selection: (varies by setup)
- Screen Mode: Windowed, Borderless Fullscreen
- Window Resolution: (varies by setup)
- V-Sync: Off, On (supports VRR via G-Sync / FreeSync)
- Gameplay Frame Rate (FPS): 30, 40, 60, 90, 120, 144, Unlimited
- Quality Preset: Low, Medium, High, Epic, Custom
- Anti-Aliasing & Upscaling: Unreal TSR, NVIDIA DLSS, AMD FSR, Intel XeSS
- Upscaling Mode: Performance - High, Performance, Balanced, Quality, Quality - High, Native
- Sharpness: 0.1 - 1.0 (in increments of .1)
- Frame Generation: Off, On (on supported hardware)
- Global Illumination: High, Epic
- Shadows: Medium, High, Epic
- Reflections: Low, Medium, High, Epic
- View Distance: Near, Medium, Far, Epic
- Textures: Low, Medium, High, Epic
- Foliage: Low, Medium, High, Epic
- Effects: Low, Medium, High, Epic
- Post Processing: Medium, High, Epic
- Motion Blur: Off, On
HDR and Brightness:
- HDR: Off, On
- Brightness: 1.4 - 3.0, in increments of 0.1
- Black Point: -1 - 1.0, in increments of 0.1
Naturally, Mafia: The Old Country on PC will also support a number of hardware specific features not available on consoles:
- Uncapped frame rate during gameplay (Cinematics are capped at 30FPS)
- Anti-Aliasing & Upscaling
- - Unreal Temporal Super Resolution (TSR)
- - AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 4 (FSR 4)
- - Nvidia Deep Learning Super Sampling 4 (DLSS 4)
- - Intel Xe Super Sampling 2 (XeSS 2)
- Frame Generation with AMD FSR, Nvidia DLSS and Intel XeSS on supported hardware only
- V-Sync
- Remappable keyboard inputs
- Ultrawide monitor support
- HDR support
- Accessibility options
Apologies, then, if you were hoping Hangar 13 might be able to tighten up the system requirements a little bit ahead of Mafia: The Old Country's launch so your aging rig won't have to heave quite so mightily to carry it. On the other hand, if you're looking for something to show off your hot iron, this should do ya—and either way, now you know what you're in for.
Mafia: The Old Country is set to launch on August 7 and is available for pre-purchase now on Steam.
