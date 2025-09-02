How to watch the 30-minute 007 First Light gameplay 'deep dive' at Sony's State of Play

Sony is about to unveil a little something for your eyes only. Well, to be fair, it's for your eyes and everyone else's eyes (but all those eyes only). At State of Play this week, Sony will show off 30 minutes of 007 First Light gameplay, and you can watch it on September 3 at 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm CEST.

We've been looking forward to seeing more of Bond (James Bond) since the 007 First Light reveal trailer back in June, which showed us the youngest version of the secret agent yet, beginning his career straight out of the Royal Navy. Yep, this is going to be a full-blown origin story for 007, something never attempted in the 25+ Bond movies. The Fleming books began with Bond already in his 30s, and even in Casino Royale, which showed Daniel Craig performing Bond's first double-0 mission, he was still an established MI6 agent.

For this "deep dive," Sony invites us to "tune in for over 30 minutes of gameplay featuring a playthrough of Bond’s first mission as an MI6 recruit. The action includes everything from high-speed car chases to on-foot stealth sequences and shootouts. Stay tuned after the playthrough for insights from IO Interactive on the intense espionage gameplay."

How to watch Sony's 007 First Light State of Play

The 007 First Light State of Play will be viewable on PlayStation's YouTube and Twitch channels on September 3. I suppose you can also tune in right now and just sit staring for hours at the embedded video below—though I don't think that will make it start any sooner.

007 First Light - State of Play Gameplay Deep Dive | PS5 Games [English] - YouTube Watch On

Here's hoping the deep dive will also give us a look at some other characters from the game, like M, Q, Moneypenny, and Bond's adversary in 007 First Light: rogue agent 009. Who knows: we might even get a more specific release date to look forward to. All we know right now is that 007 First Light is planned for sometime in 2026.