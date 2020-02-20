A Deadpool skin is coming to Fortnite

Now that Fortnite Chapter 2 season 2 has arrived, there's a Fortnite Deadpool skin as part of the new battle pass. Following a big delay, the first phase of the battle royale game's rebirth was an extremely long one, but our patience has finally been rewarded.

There are some surprised to be found in the brand new battle pass trailer, too. In the footage released by Epic—which you can watch below—a Deadpool Fortnite skin has been revealed. Here's hoping Wade Wilson is willing to share some of his delicious chimichangas once you unlock him.

You can spot the fourth-wall-breaking masked murderer right at the end of the trailer, bathing in a pool of V-Bucks. Hopefully it doesn't cost quite that many to unlock him, but it's not yet clear whether the Fortnite Deadpool skin will be available as an item shop purchase or during a limited-time event.

Wilson appears alongside a wide array of fresh skins, including the upsettingly buff Meowscles—the anthropomorphic feline comes a little too soon after the recent Cats film, thank you very much. The other skins are also featured in the trailer, surrounding what looks like a hologram of the game's map. Regardless, there's plenty to be excited about if your cosmetics wardrobe could do with a little refresh.