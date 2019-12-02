For $64, this 240mm Cooler Master liquid cooler is a great Cyber Monday deal

Where to find Cyber Monday deals Amazon - All the things

The CPU cooler is probably one of the last things people think about when building a gaming PC, but it's certainly important—without adequate cooling, your expensive CPU can't do its job to the fullest extent. If you're in need of a cooler upgrade, or if you're in the middle of pricing out a Cyber Monday PC, one 240mm liquid cooler from Cooler Master is at its lowest price yet: $64.

The MasterLiquid LC240E RGB keeps your CPU chilled using a dual pump system, with two 120mm fans for managing airflow. The CPU plate is compatible with a wide range of sockets, including most recent Intel and AMD designs.

Looks aren't everything, but this cooler does manage to add RGB lighting to its feature list. You can customize lighting and colors using your RGB controller of choice, including Asus Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion, and MSI Mystic Light Sync.

Cooler Master MasterLiquid LC240E | $63.74 (save $11)

This all-in-one liquid CPU cooler from Cooler Master is at its lowest price yet. It also has an average of 4/5 stars on Amazon, out of over 500 customer reviews.View Deal

If you have a less-restrictive budget, Cooler Master also has its ML240P Mirage model on sale for $130.45, a discount of $30 from the previous price. It's also a 240mm AIO cooler with RGB lights, but it has the added bonus of having a translucent pump. Fancy.

