Elgato's 4K60 Pro is on sale for the first time ever

Elgato's streaming-oriented gear is on sale this Black Friday, with great deals on capture cards in particular. You can check out more Black Friday deals here, or read on to see which Elgato products are discounted.

First up is an internal capture card for high-end streaming: the Elgato Game Capture 4K60 Pro Mk.2, a card for streamers who want to put out either high-resolution gameplay or provide extremely high framerates for their viewers. As the name suggests, the 4K60 Pro can capture 4K gameplay footage at 60fps, but it can also record 1080p footage at up to 240Hz. It's currently $50 dollars off, the first time it's ever been discounted.

If you don't want to mess about with your PC's guts, you might want to take a look at the HD60 S, Elgato's external capture card, compatible with modern consoles as well as PCs. Simple 1080p 60fps gameplay capture via HDMI and USB-C, with automatic Twitch connectivity. The price has been lowered from MSRP by $60 a third, though that's only a small discount from what it usually goes for.

Check out the list below for more deals on current Elgato products!

Elgato Stream Deck |$99.99 at Amazon (save $30)

Take total command of your stream with a control deck featuring 15 mappabled LCD keys, easy to set up and sync with your stream using the Elgato app.View Deal

