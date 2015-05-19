Dustbowl is a post-apocalyptic pixel adventure

If you're anything like me, the name 'Dustbowl' will conjure images of emerging up a set of stairs, across a gauntlet of Heavies, Snipers and Spies, and towards the capture point of a sentry-filled building. But as well as a TF2 map, it's also the name of a post-apocalyptic adventure that's just been released on Steam.

It's an intriguing looking thing, boasting a massive world and turn-based combat. There's survival and crafting too, which suggests that, despite the point-'n-click nature, it's more freeform in its structure.

The feature list further details this blend of survival, adventure and RPG:

A full thirst, hunger, tired system to keep adventurers on their toes.

Unique turn-based combat system with hit locations.

More quests and tasks to shake a mutant leg at!

Random encounters and easter eggs.

A sprawling 15km map of places to explore!

Fallout, S.T.A.L.K.E.R, Metro2033 inspired.

Beautiful pixel art environments in a C64 palette.

For more, head on over to the Dustbowl site.