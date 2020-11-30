Cyber Monday TV deal: this 55-inch Samsung Q70T goes to 120Hz and is just $798

The best gaming TV does not necessarily have to be an OLED model. There are some very good LCD TVs out there as well. Samsung's 55-inch Q70T is one of them, with its QLED panel and fast 120Hz refresh rate—and that's a native refresh rate too, not a fake rating based on image trickery, as TV manufacturers are apt to advertise.

Not that Samsung is immune to such things—it touts a 240Hz "Motion Rate," and as is almost always the case, you'll want to turn off the setting that enables this, to avoid what is known as the soap opera effect. That's okay, because 120Hz is still very fast, and a good match for both the GeForce RTX 30 series and Radeon RX 6000 series, as well as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

This is one of the more affordable TVs to offer HDMI 2.1 connectivity. This gives the Samsung Q70T ample bandwidth to handle 4K HDR gaming at 120Hz (if your other hardware is up to the task), and you get both FreeSync and G-Sync support to boot, to keep the action nice and smooth.

I haven't personally tested this model, but according to the folks at Rtings, this TV offers "exceptionally low input lag." The site also agrees that combined with the other features, this is an overall "great choice for gaming." It's also cheaper than ever before with this Cyber Monday discount.