Cyber Monday 2021: as tick follows tock, Cyber Monday deals will follow Black Friday

There will still be Cyber Monday PC gaming deals to be had this year. Supply for the biggest tech might be tight, and shipping may not be as rapid as we've been treated to over the past few years, but we're still sure that retailers will hold some goodies back for Cyber Monday and Cyber Week.

There may even be the smallest chance of getting your tech before Christmas... but we wouldn't bet on it. We know the combination of the ongoing chip shortage and supply chain crisis will materially affect shipping times—and we are absolutely recommending that if you're looking to pick up something specific you need to shop early—but if you're just looking for a little retail therapy this holiday season Cyber Monday could still deliver. Literally, maybe.

When we say 'something specific' we're absolutely not talking about graphics cards. Sorry. But there are ways to get your hands on new GPU tech even in a silicon shortage. There may be GPU restocks around the Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend, though those will likely be in-store only.

But there will still be full gaming PCs and gaming laptops around, we're sure, and that's still going to be your best option for new graphics silicon. Elsewhere, there will be a ton of peripherals on sale, from the likes of Razer, Logitech, and Corsair, and we're confident that you will absolutely see some gaming monitor deals too.

There will also be SSDs on sale and, with the latest generation of drives being better than we've ever seen, it's totally worth checking out which SSDs have the biggest discounts this year.

And chairs. Always gaming chairs. These are not the cheapest products at the best of times, so a quality place to park your posterior is worth looking out for around Cyber Monday and the whole Black Friday weekend.

The best discounts won't surface until Cyber Monday itself, but until then we've got our deals bots on the hunt across the internet, curating the best prices, on the top products every hour of every day.

When is Cyber Monday 2021? Cyber Monday is set for November 29, 2021, trawling Black Friday like a lovesick puppy. The temptation is to look at Cyber Monday like the unwanted sibling of Black Friday, with just the dregs left on offer. But while it's still going to be tough to get the goods shipped ahead of Christmas, retailers will often have a stock of great deals set aside for Cyber Monday. Cyber Monday also kicks off Cyber Week, where you may find a bunch of other deals on PC hardware to stretch out the sales season.

