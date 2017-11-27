The best Cyber Monday Amazon deals

Cyber Monday is upon us, and we've compiled a massive list of the best PC component deals we could find on Amazon. With Black Friday over, this may be the last and best chance this year to find some great discounts on graphics cards, CPUs, keyboards, mice, headphones, and even complete desktop PCs.

We'll keep updating our best Cyber Monday Amazon deals throughout the day and highlighting the best prices on PC components we find.

Graphics cards

MSI Gaming GeForce GTX 1080 AERO - $500 The lowest priced GTX 1080 we've found all weekend, at only $500 (after rebate), down from $640. It's currently out of stock, but you can purchase at the discounted price and Amazon will ship when it's available.

MSI GeForce GTX 1050 TI GAMING X 4G: $155 (after rebate), Amazon (save $25)

ZOTAC GeForce GTX 1060 Mini 3GB: $190, Amazon (save $60)

ASUS GeForce GTX 1060 3GB Dual-Fan: $193 (after rebate), Amazon (save $27)

UK DEALS:

GTX 1080 Ti 11GB: £755, Amazon (save £54)

GTX 1070 8GB: £388, Amazon (save £12)

GTX 1060 Mini 3GB: £190, Amazon (save £40)

GTX 1050 Ti 4GB: £140, Amazon (save £5)

CPUs

Amazon has a fantastic deal on this AMD Ryzen 3 1300X - quad core processor, with stock cooler, clocking in at only $100, a 22% saving. Ideal for any looking to build a modern system.

Intel Core i3-7100: $100, Amazon (save $17)

Intel Core i5-7500: $180, Amazon (save $20)

Intel Core i7-7700K: $288, Amazon (save $62)

Intel Core i9-7900X: $960, Amazon (save $40)

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X: $800, Amazon (save $200)

AMD Threadripper 1920X: $649, Amazon (save $150)

AMD Threadripper 1900X: $450, Amazon (save $100)

AMD Ryzen 7 1700X: $280, Amazon ($120 off)

AMD Ryzen 7 1700: $270, Amazon ($59 off)

AMD Ryzen 5 1600X: $200, Amazon ($36 off)

AMD Ryzen 5 1600: $190, Amazon ($30 off)

AMD Ryzen 5 1500X: $164, Amazon ($25 off)

AMD Ryzen 5 1400: $145, Amazon ($25 off)

AMD Ryzen 3 1200 (4-cores/4-threads): $100, Amazon (save $10)

AMD Ryzen 3 1300X (4-cores/4-threads): $100, Amazon (save $29)

UK DEALS:

Intel Core i9-7900X: £867, Amazon (£181 off)

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X: £729, Amazon (£271 off)

AMD Ryzen 7 1700X: £310, Amazon (£90 off)

AMD Ryzen 7 1700: £230, Amazon (£62 off)

AMD Ryzen 5 1400: £140, Amazon (£30 off)

Desktop PCs

CyberpowerPC Gamer Xtreme VR w/Nvidia GTX 1060 3GB: $829.99, Amazon (save $50).

CybertronPC Celestrium GXM7205A w/R7 1700x, GTX 1070: $1440, Amazon (save $461)

iBuyPower Gaming Computer, i5-7400 w/Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti 4GB: $799, Amazon (save $100).

Motherboards

The MSI Gaming AMD Ryzen B350 is only $69 (saving $20). If you've been looking to start a Ryzen build, this is good place to start.

GIGABYTE GA-AB350M-Gaming 3: $69, Amazon (save $21)

GIGABYTE Z370 AORUS Ultra Gaming: $136, Amazon (save $34)

Gigabyte X299 AORUS Ultra Gaming: $242, Amazon (save $98)

MSI B350M Gaming Pro: $70, Amazon (save $20)

MSI X370 Gaming Plus: $110, Amazon (save $30)

UK DEALS:

Asus Prime B350M-A: £71, Amazon (save £13)

Gigabyte Aorus AX370-Gaming 5: £150, Amazon (save £40)

Gigabyte X299-UD4 X299: £218, Amazon (save £62)

MSI Z370 PC Pro: £113, Amazon (save £27)

Storage

The Samsung 850 Evo 500GB SSD is discounted to $140 on Amazon , while the 250GB version is down to just $90 . An SSD is an excellent upgrade which decreases game load times significantly, and that's a great price. Amazon is out of 1TB models for $280, but you can still find that deal on TigerDirect and Newegg.

Samsung 850 Evo 500GB SATA: $140, Amazon (save $20)

Samsung 850 Pro 256GB SATA: $110, Amazon (save $50)

Crucial BX300 120GB SATA: $50, Amazon (save $10)

Crucial BX300 240GB SATA: $70, Amazon (save $18)

Crucial BX300 480GB SATA: $135, Amazon (save $10)

UK DEALS:

Crucial MX300 275GB: £73, Amazon (save £12)

Crucial MX300 525GB: £118, Amazon (save £4)

Crucial MX300 1TB: £205, Amazon (save £25)

Displays

One of the best ultrawide displays on the market, Dell's 34-inch curved 3440x1440 monitor is on sale for $700 on Amazon, saving a whopping $500 off the full retail price.

Dell's P Series 42.51" 4K display is on sale for $857 on Amazon (save $342). It's still pretty pricey, but it's a great 4K screen.

Samsung's insanely huge 49-inch 144Hz curved super ultra-wide gaming monitor is going for $1000 on Amazon, a total of $500 off. If you're into ultra wide gaming, the CHG90 is mind boggling.

Acer 24-inch Predator XB241H 1920x1080, 144Hz, G-Sync: $350, Amazon (save $50). This Acer Predator is ideal for fast-paced 1080p gaming, and while it's not a huge discount, $350 is the cheapest it's ever been. [expired]

Acer 27-inch XB271HU bmiprz 2560x1440, 144Hz, G-Sync: $750, Amazon (save $50) [expired]

ASUS 27-inch ROG SWIFT PG278QR 2560x1440, 144Hz: $630, Amazon (save $70)

Dell 24-inch S2417DG YNY1D 2560x1440, 165Hz, G-Sync: $365, Amazon (save $204)

LG 34-inch (34UM88-P) 3440x1440, IPS, Freesync: $687, Amazon (save $112)

LG 35-inch (34UM88C-P) 3440x1440, IPS, Freesync: $588, Amazon (save $111)

Samsung 27-Inch C27H711 2560x1440 QLED, Curved, Freesync: $350, Amazon (save $100)

Samsung 27-Inch C27HG70 2560x1440 QLED, 144Hz, Curved, Freesync: $500, Amazon (save $100)

UK DEALS:

Acer 27-inch Predator XB27 2560x1440, 144Hz, G-Sync: £421, Amazon (Save £21)

Acer Predator XB321HK 32-inch 4K, G-Sync: £630, Amazon (save £120) [expired]

Acer 34-inch Predator X34A 3440x1440, IPS, G-Sync: £800, Amazon (save £85)

Acer 35-inch Z35 2560x1080, 144Hz, G-Sync: £680, Amazon (save £170)

LG 25-inch 25UM58 2560x1080, IPS: £148, Amazon (save £28)

TVs

Sony 55-Inch 4K HDR LED TV KD55X720E: $598, Amazon (save $202) If you're looking for an affordable 4K TV that also looks great, Sony's 2017 model KD55X720E is on sale for today only.

LG 50-inch 4K OLED TV OLED55C7P: $1,697 (save $500)

This the 2017 model of LG's class-leading 4K OLEDs. If you're considering running your PC through to a 4K TV in the living, accept no substitutes. Tim on the team owns an LG OLED and absolutely swears by its deep blacks and eye-popping color reproduction. There are deep discounts across the range at Amazon.

A Sony 70-inch 4K Smart LED TV for $1,198 (save $802) is an incredible deal. That's 40% off a massive 4K TV, which would make for an excellent entry point into living room PC gaming.

Sony 70-inch 4K Smart LED TV (2017) KD70X690E: $1,198, Amazon (save $802)

Sony 75-inch 4K Smart LED TV (2017) XBR75X850E: $1,998, Amazon (save $500)

UK DEALS:

Toshiba 43U5766DB 43-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: £329.99, Amazon (save £150)

Toshiba 49U5766DB 49-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED WLAN TV: £379.99, Amazon (save £180)

Toshiba 55U5766DB 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD LED Smart TV: £329.99, Amazon (save £160)

Peripherals and accessories

The Razer DeathAdder is our long reigning favorite gaming mice, and it's available on Amazon for $50 this week. Its 16,000 DPI optical sensor is great, and the shape is simply the best around no matter how you hold a mouse.

Razer Naga Hex V2 MOBA Gaming Mouse: $50, Amazon (save $20)

Razer Deathadder Elite Chroma RGB Mouse: $50, Amazon (save $20)

Razer Mamba Tournament Edition Gaming Mouse: $50, Amazon (save $20)

SteelSeries Rival 700 Gaming Mouse: $55, Amazon (Save $44)

Corsair Scimitar Pro RGB Gaming Mouse: $50, Amazon (save $30)

Corsair M65 Pro RGB Gaming Mouse: $35, Amazon (save $25)

ROCCAT Kone AIMO RGB Gaming Mouse: $62.39, Amazon (save $17.60 with promo code: 22ROCCATBFCM)

ROCCAT Kone EMP RGB Gaming Mouse: $62.39, Amazon (save $17.60 with promo code: 22ROCCATBFCM)

ROCCAT Kone Pure Owl Eye RGB Gaming Mouse: $54.59, Amazon (save $15.40 with promo code: 22ROCCATBFCM)

ROCCAT Leadr Wireless RGB Gaming Mouse: $109.19, Amazon (save $30.80 with promo code: 22ROCCATBFCM)

Sound BlasterX Siege RGB Gaming Mouse: $45, Amazon (save $20)

You can save $50 on the Corsair Gaming K95 mechanical keyboard right now on Amazon, where it's going for just $145 . MX Cherry Red switches, customizable back lighting, and 18 programmable macro keys make for a top notch keyboard.

Logitech G810 Orion Spark: $80, Amazon (save $80)

Both the G810 and G910 Orion Spark boards are discounted by 50% on Amazon right now, but in our view the less expensive model offers the best value. Clean lines, well-made mechanical switches, and fully RGB. What more could you wish for?

Razer Ornata Expert: $50, Amazon (save $30) The Ornata is actually a hybrid mechanical-membrane keyboard that works beautifully for gaming and typing. Several of our editors are big fans. You can also get savings across the range over at Razer . We love the plush wrist wrest.

Corsair K95 Platinum RGB Mechanical Keyboard: $145, Amazon (save $54). Cherry MX Brown and Speed switches on sale.

Logitech G910 Orion Spark RGB Mechanical Keyboard: $90, Amazon (save $90)

Corsair K63 Red LED Compact Mechanical Keyboard: $59, Amazon (save $20). Cherry MX Red switches are $79, Cherry MX Speed switches are $89.

Corsair Strafe Red LED Mechanical Keyboard: $70, Amazon (save $30). Only Cherry MX Red switches on sale.

Corsair K70 Lux Red LED Mechanical Keyboard: $80, Amazon (save $40). Cherry MX Red switches are $79, Cherry MX Speed switches are $89.

Corsair Strafe RGB Mechanical Keyboard: $100, Amazon (save $50). Cherry MX Red and Brown switches on sale.

Corsair K95 Platinum RGB Mechanical Keyboard: $145, Amazon (save $54). Cherry MX Brown and Speed switches on sale.

Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2 RGB Mechanical Keyboard: $130, Amazon (save $40). Only Razer Green switches on sale.

Razer Ornata Chroma RGB Mecha-Membrane Keyboard: $80, Amazon (save $20)

ROCCAT Suora FX RGB Mechanical Keyboard: $109.19, Amazon (save $30.80 with promo code: 22ROCCATBFCM)

ROCCAT Sova MK Mechanical Gaming Lapboard: $129.79, Amazon (save $36.61 with promo code: 22ROCCATBFCM)

DualShock 4 Wireless Controller for PS4: $39, Amazon (save $21). The DualShock 4 is one of our all time favorite game pads to use with a PC, and at $39, it's a great deal

Sound BlasterX Vanguard RGB Mechanical Keyboard: $100, Amazon (save $40)

UK DEALS:

Corsair K55 mechanical keyboard: £42, Amazon (save £38)

HyperX Cloud Revolver Gaming Headset: £59, Amazon (save £41)

Logitech MX Master Wireless Gaming Mouse: £40, Amazon (save £40)

Logitech G603 Wireless Gaming Mouse: £49, Amazon (save £20)

Razer Naga Hex V2 MOBA Gaming Mouse: £63, Amazon (save £17)

Logitech G633 $70, Amazon (save $80). Logitech's 7.1 surround sound gaming headset is heavily discounted by 50%. The wireless G933 is also 50% off with a price of $100. Both headsets feature RGB lighting along with Dolby and DTS virtual surround sound.

Audio-Technica ATH-M50X Pro Studio Headphones: $129, Amazon (save $110). Amazon has joined in on the slick ATH-M50X headphone deal that was floating around during Black Friday. This time, you get a $30 Amazon gift card with it instead of Best Buy or Netflix.

Logitech G933 Artemis Spectrum 7.1 Wireless Headset: $100, Amazon (save $100)

Razer ManO'War RGB Wireless 7.1 Gaming Headset: $108, Amazon (save $62)

ROCCAT Khan Pro Certified Hi-Res Gaming Headset: $77.99, Amazon (save $22 with promo code: 22ROCCATBFCM)

Steelseries Siberia 800 Wireless Headset: $192, Amazon (Save $108)

Corsair Void Pro RGB Wireless Gaming Headset: $75, Amazon (save $25)

HyperX Cloud Revolver Gaming Headset: $88, Amazon (save $32)

HyperX Cloud II Red Gaming Headset: $70, Amazon (save $30)

Creative Sound BlasterX Kratos S5 2.1 RGB Speakers: $120, Amazon (save $10). Yes, you read that correctly... RGB... SPEAKERS!

Creative Sound BlasterX Katana RGB Soundbar: $230, Amazon (save $70)

Logitech Z313 2.1 Speakers: $25, Amazon (save $25)

Logitech Z623 2.1 Speakers: $90, Amazon (save $60)

Mackie CR Series CR3 Monitors (Pair): $80, Amazon (save $20)

Power supplies

US DEALS:

Corsair RM1000x 80 Plus Gold 1000W: $150, Amazon (save $30)

Corsair CX600 80 Plus Gold 600W: $45, Amazon (save $20)

EVGA 450 BT, 80 Plus Bronze 450W: $18, Amazon (save $23)

Cooling

US DEALS:

Corsair H60 120mm All-in-One Liquid Cooler: $50, Amazon (save $15)

Corsair H115i 280mm All-in-One Liquid Cooler: $110, Amazon (save $40)

DEEPCOOL Gamer Storm CAPTAIN 240 RGB CPU Liquid Cooler: $110, Amazon (save $20)

DEEPCOOL CAPTAIN 360EX CPU Liquid Cooler: $120, Amazon (save $20)

EVGA CLC 240 RGB All-in-One Liquid Cooler: $85, Amazon (save $35)

UK DEALS:

Corsair Hydro Series H75 Liquid Cooler: £60, Amazon (save £13)

Deepcool Captain 120 Liquid Cooler: £61, Amazon (save £19)

Networking

Netgear Nighthawk AD7200 R9000-100NAS router: $280, Amazon (save $170) For a limited time, Amazon is offering a killer deal on the ridiculously fast Nighthawk X10 router. It has high performance active antennas and the fastest wifi-technology currently available.

Netgear Orbi: $200 after coupon, Amazon . (save $200) If you're looking for a mesh wireless router system, Amazon has the lowest price ever on a complete 3-pack Netgear Orbi. This AC2200 set supports up to 5,000 sqft.

The TP-Link Archer series has been one of the best on the market, giving staple companies like Linksys and Asus a run for their money in recent years. Amazon is discounting the Archer C3200 down to $130 from a $300 price tag right now.

TP-Link AC5400 router: $200, Amazon (save $100)

TP-Link AC3200 Archer C3200 router: $130, Amazon (save $170)

Netgear Nighthawk AC1750 R6700 router: $100, Amazon (save $30)

Netgear Nighthawk AC4000 R8000P router: $190, Amazon (save $110)

Netgear Nighthawk AD7200 R9000-100NAS router: $280, Amazon (save $170)

Netgear Orbi AC3000 mesh wireless system: $200 after coupon, Amazon (save $200)

Asus RT-AC88U AC3100 router: $270, Amazon (save $30)

Asus RT-AC3200 AC3200 router: $200, Amazo n (save $80)