Humble's Stand With Ukraine bundle raises $26M in just one week

The Humble stand With Ukraine Bundle came out strong when it launched last week, raising more than $2 million in just a single day. And it managed to maintain that momentum all the way to the end: Humble revealed earlier today that it raised more than $20 million for humanitarian aid efforts in Ukraine.

It's a whopping big number, but it's also something of an understatement. According to the Stand With Ukraine bundle page, more than 473,900 bundles were sold, raising a grand total of $25,974,341, 100% of which will be divided between Razom for Ukraine, International Rescue Committee, International Medical Corps, and Direct Relief. Sales of the bundle ended on March 25.

I don't know how that total stacks up against the best-selling Humble Bundles of all time (I've reached out to ask) but it is a big step above and beyond other recent charity bundles, including the Conquer Covid-19 bundle ($6.6 million), the Fight for Racial Justice bundle ($4.4 million), the Australia Fire Relief bundle ($1.8 million), and the Humble Heal: Covid-19 bundle ($1.5 million). The gap may be attributable to a couple of factors: The bundle itself, which had a relatively high minimum buy-in price of $40, and the visibility and popularity of the Ukrainian military and government, which have been nothing short of a phenomenon on social media since the Russian invasion—exactly where people mostly likely to buy the bundle are apt to see them.