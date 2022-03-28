Humble's Stand With Ukraine bundle raises $26M in just one week

he $26 million will be divided between four charities working to support humanitarian aid efforts in Ukraine.

The Humble stand With Ukraine Bundle came out strong when it launched last week, raising more than $2 million in just a single day. And it managed to maintain that momentum all the way to the end: Humble revealed earlier today that it raised more than $20 million for humanitarian aid efforts in Ukraine.

It's a whopping big number, but it's also something of an understatement. According to the Stand With Ukraine bundle page, more than 473,900 bundles were sold, raising a grand total of $25,974,341, 100% of which will be divided between Razom for Ukraine, International Rescue Committee, International Medical Corps, and Direct Relief. Sales of the bundle ended on March 25.

I don't know how that total stacks up against the best-selling Humble Bundles of all time (I've reached out to ask) but it is a big step above and beyond other recent charity bundles, including the Conquer Covid-19 bundle ($6.6 million), the Fight for Racial Justice bundle ($4.4 million), the Australia Fire Relief bundle ($1.8 million), and the Humble Heal: Covid-19 bundle ($1.5 million). The gap may be attributable to a couple of factors: The bundle itself, which had a relatively high minimum buy-in price of $40, and the visibility and popularity of the Ukrainian military and government, which have been nothing short of a phenomenon on social media since the Russian invasion—exactly where people mostly likely to buy the bundle are apt to see them.

