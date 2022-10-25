Banggood has hosted Black Friday sales in the past, so we expect to see some deals this year (yay!). In 2021, Banggood’s Black Friday started early on 12 November, with a sitewide sale of up to 70% off - this included brand new products! With this in mind, we’d suggest heading to Banggood early in November this year, and keep checking back throughout the month to make the most of the deals.