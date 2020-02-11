Popular

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is almost certainly getting a battle royale mode

The end of the Season 2 trailer all but confirms it.

Activision announced Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's second season today and it wasn't especially surprising: there are three new maps, new weapons, a new Battle Pass... the usual. But for anyone paying close attention to the similarly unsurprising in-game cinematic that accompanied it (gruff military folk, death, explosions, gunfights), there was a pretty straightforward hint that a battle royale mode is on the way.

Skip to the 1:20 mark in the below video and the message is pretty clear. There are soldiers jumping out of a large aeroplane into a map much bigger than the usual Call of Duty fare, and in the background there's an ominous green mist: presumably the typical battle royale shrinking circle.

Data miners have already uncovered compelling evidence that a battle royale mode is coming to the shooter, and one Reddit user even bugged into what appeared to be a battle royale map. Apparently it'll have a 200 player count, support for solo, duos and four-player squads, and the ability to respawn using collectible tokens.

Black Ops 4 had a decent battle royale mode in the form of Blackout, so it seems all but inevitable that Modern Warfare will get one too.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
