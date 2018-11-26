***The offers are over for 2018, but here's our guide to all the Black Friday deals coming in 2019.***

Whether you're looking to improve your current PC build or put one together from scratch, a good power supply unit (PSU) is extremely important to add to your list. Luckily, with Cyber Monday deals on the horizon, you don't have to go far to find a good deal for some of the heavy-hitters out there in the PSU world.

Typically, the most ubiquitous deals on Cyber Monday encompass games and other peripherals like mice, keyboards, and headsets, but you can still find a decent selection of power supplies out there, too, if you look hard enough. Retailers like Newegg, Amazon, and even Walmart are some of the best places to check.

Best Cyber Monday power supply deals

CORSAIR HX1200 1200W | $129.99 ($25 off)

This absolute unit of a power supply is $25 off on Newegg, after you use the EMCEERS27 code at checkout and mail in the $20 rebate. Buy at Newegg

Thermaltake ToughPower Grand RGB 1200W | $179.99 ($40 off)

Sometimes you need a power supply with a little more oomph to its name, and Thermaltake has just the answer with the 1200W version of its ToughPower Grand model.

UK deals

Expired deals

Corsair CX750 fully modular | £58.39 (£14.60 off)

This powerful little PSU from Corsair boasts a thermally controlled 140mm fan and has been designed to work with a variety of CPUs and chipsets. And at less than £60, it won't break the bank either.



EVGA SuperNOVA 650 G1+ 650W | $49.99 (save $60)

Total bargain for a fully modular, 80 Plus Gold PSU with a whisper quiet fan and a (stunning) 12 year warranty. This is going to be hard to beat for most mainstream builds. Buy at Newegg.