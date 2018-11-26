***The offers are over for 2018, but here's our guide to all the Black Friday deals coming in 2019.***
Whether you're looking to improve your current PC build or put one together from scratch, a good power supply unit (PSU) is extremely important to add to your list. Luckily, with Cyber Monday deals on the horizon, you don't have to go far to find a good deal for some of the heavy-hitters out there in the PSU world.
Typically, the most ubiquitous deals on Cyber Monday encompass games and other peripherals like mice, keyboards, and headsets, but you can still find a decent selection of power supplies out there, too, if you look hard enough. Retailers like Newegg, Amazon, and even Walmart are some of the best places to check.
Best Cyber Monday power supply deals
Thermaltake Toughpower Grand RGB 850W - 80 Plus Gold | $75 ($30 off after rebate): For the RGB enthusiasts that must have absolutely everything RGB, Thermaltake has you covered. Buy at Newegg.
CORSAIR HX1200 1200W | $129.99 ($25 off)
This absolute unit of a power supply is $25 off on Newegg, after you use the EMCEERS27 code at checkout and mail in the $20 rebate. Buy at Newegg
MasterWatt Maker 1500 Digital Power Supply | All-aluminium | 80PLUS | 94% Efficiency | $341 (save $110)
Awesome price for this high end PSU. Cheapest it's been all year prior is $430, so you're looking at a genuine $100+ saving on this 1,500 watt box. Buy at Amazon.
Thermaltake ToughPower Grand RGB 1200W | $179.99 ($40 off)
Sometimes you need a power supply with a little more oomph to its name, and Thermaltake has just the answer with the 1200W version of its ToughPower Grand model.
UK deals
Corsair RM750x fully modular - 80 Plus Gold 750W | £84.95 (save £15)
This fully modular power supply is utterly reliable and supports zero RPM fan mode for near silent operation under light loads. Buy at Amazon UK.
EVGA G2 fully modular - 80 Plus Gold 650W | £72.98 (save £31.21)
EVGA is a reliable brand in PSUs, and this 650W modular supply comes with a reassuring 7 year limited warranty. Buy at Ebuyer.
Expired deals
EVGA 500W BR | $20 ($15 off)
This 80+ Bronze 500W power supply from EVGA is currently $15 off the normal price. It's not modular, but it is cheap. Buy at EVGA, Newegg
Corsair CX750 fully modular | £58.39 (£14.60 off)
This powerful little PSU from Corsair boasts a thermally controlled 140mm fan and has been designed to work with a variety of CPUs and chipsets. And at less than £60, it won't break the bank either.
EVGA SuperNOVA 650 G1+ 650W | $49.99 (save $60)
Total bargain for a fully modular, 80 Plus Gold PSU with a whisper quiet fan and a (stunning) 12 year warranty. This is going to be hard to beat for most mainstream builds. Buy at Newegg.
Corsair RMx Series fully modular - 80 Plus Gold | $60 (save $20)
Consider this PSU a more affordable counterpart to the Corsair HX series. After a rebate, you'll save $20 bucks on the 550W, 650W, 750W, or 850W versions. Buy it at Newegg.
Seasonic Focus 750W 80 Plus Gold | $80 ($60 w/ rebate)
Seasonic makes PSUs for many other brands, and they're one of the top options. This semi-modular Gold rated PSU is an excellent bargain, after the $20 rebate card. Buy at Newegg.
EVGA SuperNOVA G3 550W | $39.99 (save $60)
Here's another great deal on a modular power supply. This one is an 80+ Gold 550W unit from EVGA. Buy at Newegg
Corsair HX Series fully modular 750W - 80 Plus Platinum | $100 ($20 off)
After rebate, you'll get this fully modular, reliable PSU for just $100. The 850W, 1000W, and 1200W carry the same rebate, so there's a wattage for every build. We're guessing we'll see even deeper discounts before the weekend is up. Buy at Newegg.
EVGA SuperNOVA 750W G3 | $59.99 (save $70)
Grab this juiced-up PSU today with over 50% off the listing price. That's a lot of power for less than $60. Grab this deal from Newegg's Ebay page before they're gone. Buy at Ebay.
Seasonic Focus 1000W 80 Plus Gold | $49.99 ($60 off)
Seasonic's Focus series 1000W fully modular PSU is available at its lowest price ever. Use promo code: SSNC112530 and claim the $30 rebate to score this awesome deal. Buy at Newegg.
EVGA SuperNOVA G2 750W | $59.99 (save $70):
The SuperNOVA is fully modular and has enough juice to power most PC builds. Anyone looking for a quiet build will dig the SuperNOVA's intelligent fan control, too. Buy at Newegg