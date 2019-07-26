The biggest PC gaming stories of the week

Welcome to another weekly news round up. We've seen alien invasions, a few fun controversies, and footage that may have ruined Toy Story for us forever. Let's get to it.

• GTA's new Casino update is unavailable in more than 50 countries

Games continue to run afoul of differing regional approaches to gambling rules. Regulators are still making their minds up about loot box mechanics, but the combination of real money purchases and familiar casino games in this update seems to have gone against Rockstar in this case.

• China's anti-addiction regulations put American game developers in an awkward moral situation

Steven continues to investigate the state of game publishing in China.

• Every Cyberpunk 2077 player gets exactly the same in-game content

In a world of platform-exclusive items and levels, this is welcome.

• Team Fortress 2's hat economy has crashed. Whoops!

Rare items are flooding the market. Expect a fix of some sort soon.

• Aliens have invaded ARMA 3

First EVE Online, now this.

• Woody has been studying the blade with help from this Sekiro mod.

• A Total War community manager ends his final stream by calling a YouTuber a 'dickhead'

A mic-drop moment from a now-former Creative Assembly employee, which has since apologised for his comments.

• The enormous JRPG Disgea is free this weekend

Bet you can't complete it before Monday.

• A new Yakuza game will be announced next month

UK editor in chief Phil Savage will be a very happy man.

More news

Tweet of the week

SunhiLegend does the best gifs and tweets. Related: Hit Box Porn is the best part of gaming Reddit.

Around the office

Andy has been reveling in the nostalgia of old magazines and the games ads that used to appear in them. Does anyone know what on Earth this is?

I have absolutely no memory of this game. Did anyone play it? pic.twitter.com/g9xGi55yp5July 26, 2019

Meanwhile, Steven has been dropping scorching Final Fantasy 14 hot takes. His enthusiasm for the game makes me desperately want to play it, but on the other hand, I only have so many hours of precious life left.

If you can put up with the MMO bullshit and a weak first chapter, FF14 is low key the best Final Fantasy since 9.July 3, 2019

And Evan has been successfully syncing up with randoms in the still-excellent Apex Legends.

No idea how we survived this. Zero comms with these guys the whole time, just pure across-the-internet cosmic alignment of our gamer zodiac signs pic.twitter.com/bTLDWbGOzsJuly 18, 2019

Finally, we wave farewell to Samuel Roberts, our UK editor in chief who is catching a train to a new job. I got an email from Sam from his work address about a work thing a day after he had supposedly left the job. This is a very Samuel thing to happen. Happy trails good pal.

Tomorrow is my last day on PC Gamer after 5.5 years. In that time, the website has more than doubled in audience size, we launched an E3 show, a UK consumer show, and made a lot of magazines. Delighted I could play my part. Gave it my very best.July 23, 2019

That's all, folks. Have a great weekend and may your latency be low, and loot drops all be legendary.

