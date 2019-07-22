Popular

The next Overwatch hero is a literal mad scientist named Sigma

He's got the power to control gravity, but who controls him?

Blizzard has confirmed that the new Overwatch hero is an eccentric astrophysicist named Sigma, whose groundbreaking work promises to change the universe as we know it—maybe by blowing it up!

The trailer doesn't say much about Sigma or how he ended up in that unfortunate state, but according to Shacknews, he was a brilliant, kind scientist who gained the power to manipulate gravity when an experiment went badly wrong. Unfortunately, he also sustained serious psychological damage and was locked away in a secret government facility. But now, courtesy of Talon, he's free.

Specifics about what he brings to the fight haven't been revealed yet, but no doubt will be very soon. We'll let you know when we know.

Andy Chalk

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
