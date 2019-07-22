The next Overwatch hero is a literal mad scientist named Sigma

Blizzard has confirmed that the new Overwatch hero is an eccentric astrophysicist named Sigma, whose groundbreaking work promises to change the universe as we know it—maybe by blowing it up!

The trailer doesn't say much about Sigma or how he ended up in that unfortunate state, but according to Shacknews, he was a brilliant, kind scientist who gained the power to manipulate gravity when an experiment went badly wrong. Unfortunately, he also sustained serious psychological damage and was locked away in a secret government facility. But now, courtesy of Talon, he's free.

Specifics about what he brings to the fight haven't been revealed yet, but no doubt will be very soon. We'll let you know when we know.