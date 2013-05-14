Wolfenstein: New Order screenshots show Nazis, robots and Nazi robots

Our quantum spectrathingy is going wild! What could it be? Ah, a chilling vision of an alternate reality world in which the Nazis: a) won World War 2, b) were obsessed with robots, c) had the technology to act on that obsession, and d) did so.

No, wait, my mistake. I'm being told that these pictures came not through a pan-dimensional viewing field, but rather a regular-dimensional "email". And they're not of an alternate world, but of the upcoming Wolfenstein: The New Order.