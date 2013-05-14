Wolfenstein: New Order screenshots show Nazis, robots and Nazi robots
Wolfenstein: The New Order screenshot #1
Our quantum spectrathingy is going wild! What could it be? Ah, a chilling vision of an alternate reality world in which the Nazis: a) won World War 2, b) were obsessed with robots, c) had the technology to act on that obsession, and d) did so.
No, wait, my mistake. I'm being told that these pictures came not through a pan-dimensional viewing field, but rather a regular-dimensional "email". And they're not of an alternate world, but of the upcoming Wolfenstein: The New Order.
Wolfenstein: The New Order screenshot #2
It's a good job there's a gun in this picture, otherwise I'd half suspect we were being shown a Nazi fetish party.
Wolfenstein: The New Order screenshot #3
Claptrap's father had some pretty radical political views.
Wolfenstein: The New Order screenshot #4
Two possibilities: 1) The red lasers are miniaturisation rays. 2) That gun is so heavy that BJ's fallen through the floor.
Wolfenstein: The New Order screenshot #5
Saucy banter confirmed!*
*Probably.
Wolfenstein: The New Order screenshot #6
"Metal Gear! It can't be..." Oh wait, it isn't.
Wolfenstein: The New Order screenshot #7
That is far too shiny a face. Obviously a robot.
Wolfenstein: The New Order screenshot #8
It's got a giant laser cannon! WHAT ARE THE TEETH FOR?!
Wolfenstein: The New Order screenshot #9
Hmm. This one's something of an anti-climax after all the robots and lasers and shooting.
Wolfenstein: The New Order screenshot #10
Blimps: It's how you know you're in an alternate reality.
Wolfenstein: The New Order screenshot #11
The original filename for this screenshot was "StabbyStabby". Because video games.