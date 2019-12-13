Team-based tactical shooter Nine to Five announced at The Game Awards

Redhill Games, a studio founded in late 2018 by former Remedy Entertainment CEO Matias Myllyrinne, unveiled its first game tonight at The Game Awards. Nine to Five promises "a fresh take on the tactical first-person shooter" genre, with a strong focus on teamwork over twitchy reflexes.

Set in a near future where corporations rule everything and employ mercenaries to get things done when boardroom negotiations fall through, matches in Nine to Five puts three teams of three players each against each other in three-round contests with changing objectives. Every round has an impact on the next, so performance matters and strategies will have to be adjusted to compensate for changes.

"A lot of modern shooters are often too chaotic and random to really let you enjoy them," Myllyrinne said. "With Nine to Five, we’re challenging players with creative new mechanics to bring back that classic feeling of playing with friends, finding your role, and working together to outplay the competition."

Nine to Five doesn't have a release date at this point, but alpha testing is expected to begin in 2020. Find out more at ninetofive.game.