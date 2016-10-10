Star Wars: The Old Republic trailer sets up the story for next expansion

When Star Wars: The Old Republic's latest expansion Knights of the Eternal Throne was revealed this summer, details were thin on the ground. We now know that players will assume the role of the Outlander, a veteran of the Great Galactic War, who'll face off against the unscrupulous Emperor Valkorion and Empress Vaylin in a bid to conquer the Eternal Throne.

The latest six minute trailer for the incoming follow-up to Knights of the Fallen Empire features these shady adversaries, while exploring the darker side of The Force. Observe:

As a story-setting short, how the above relates to the game's less linear, less scripted MMO makeup remains to be seen—but it is pretty cool nevertheless.

"Ruling the galaxy offers expanded power and influence through the new Galactic Command system," an update reads on the Old Republic site. "Alone or with friends, players can ignite light and dark side battles, face all-new erupting confrontations known as Uprisings, and unlock powerful rewards. In the latest expansion, players will be able to customize their combat encounters with three challenge levels, giving everyone the option to play their way."

Star Wars: The Old Republic's Knights of the Eternal Throne add-on is due December 2. If subscriptions are your bag, players who vouch for the game's Premium option can get early access from November 29—assuming you hold this status continuously from October 25 to November 27.