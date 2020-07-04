Risk of Rain 2 will increase in price on launch this August

Risk of Rain 2 exploded into Early Access last year, selling more than one million copies in its first month. The game has been going strong ever since, despite a slight delay on the full release, with new areas to blast through and new characters to blast as. Recent updates also brought back artifacts, the game-rules-tweaking bits and bobs from the first game.

So much has been added, in fact, that true to their previous statements, the developers will be increasing Risk of Rain 2's price from $20 to $25 when the game launches its 1.0 update in August. Risk of Rain 2 is currently 20% off, or $16 , in the Steam summer sale. The Risk of Rain 1.0 update will include a new character, the final stage and boss, and a presumable load of new items and equipment to tinker with. It will also feature a server browser and a rework of the mercenary character to be a little harder to maximize.

(Image credit: Hopoo Games)

Risk of Rain 2 is the 3D, third-person shooter sequel to the 2D, side-scrolling roguelike action game. It's a deliciously different experience, though no less thrilling and difficult, than the first game. Risk of Rain 2 is a co-op game, up to four players, though it can also be played solo.

You can read Hopoo Games' latest update in their Steam store post.