Riotoro’s Project Morpheus case converts from a mini-tower to a mid-tower

Are you having trouble deciding between a mini-tower and a mid-tower chassis for your next build? We don't know if that's a common problem or not, but Riotoro is taking a stab at a solution anyway with Project Morpheus, a convertible case that's the first of its kind.

Riotoro is testing the waters for something like this by rolling it out in concept form at Computex (we'll be checking it out in person later today). As such, there's no release date or pricing information attached.

The idea behind this shape-shifting chassis is that builders can assemble a compact PC around a micro-ATX motherboard, and then later upgrade to a full-size ATX build with potentially two GPUs inside (or vice versa, we suppose). It seems that Riotoro is banking on the idea that people's needs sometimes change over time. Project Morpheus allows a user to build a smaller PC without being locked into that form factor down the road.

"Project Morpheus Concept 1, the first of many Riotoro design explorations, was created to break the traditional rigid format of PC cases, enabling gamers to evolve their PC along with their changing needs," Riotoro says.

Riotoro says it built Project Morpheus with a focus on providing easy access to all of the available parts. The company says the entire chassis requires no tools to build, which we presume to mean the case itself (when converting from one form factor to another) rather than tool-less installing of all the components—that would be tricky to pull off with regards to the motherboard.

There's room in the case for two 3.5-inch hard drives and two 2.5-inch solid state drives. For cooling, it has two 120mm fan mounts in the front, two more in the top, and another in the rear, plus perforated mesh panels on all sides. And for the I/O port, the case offers both USB-C and USB 3.0 Type-A ports.

As for the size, Riotoro only provides one set of measurements, saying the case checks in at 17.3 x 10.8 x 18.3 inches. We'll have more on this case later after we check it out in person.