Quakecon 2010 tournaments

Quakecon 2010 is just a couple of weeks away, and id Software have just announced the three leagues they'll be holding for the tournaments this year. Teetering at the top of each are, of course, fat stacks of cash, so if you're dossing around Dallas, Texas on the 12th of August and you think you're good enough to bag some of the $50,000 prize money, read on.

Masters Championship



Quake Live



This championship is a 64-strong, invite-only duelling tournament, open exclusively to the pros. "Sixty-four (64) of the world's best QUAKE LIVE players will face-off in the 1vs.1 duel for more than $25,000 in a double elimination bracket, with each match played in a best-of-three-games format. With two competitors remaining, thousands will gather to watch as these two best-of-the-best survivors go head-to-head in a single elimination, best-of-five-games throw-down with a $14,000 check written to the champion." Hyphens are fun!

Open Tournament



Still Quake Live



The QUAKE LIVE Open is open to 128 noob-tastic losers like you and I. It's a lot like the Masters Championship, except the top prize is $1,500.

CTF Championship



It's all Quake Live all the way down



"The Capture the Flag Championship will feature 4 vs. 4 competitions for up to 32 teams battling it out in a single elimination bracket and best-of three-games format." The top team shares $14,000.

Wow, I guess they like Quake Live! Where's the Enemy Territory love? To register for the open tournaments, go here . Registrations close on the 8th of August, their official site is here .