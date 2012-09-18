Of Orcs and Men screenshots confirm that it isn't easy being green

Cyanide's upcoming RPG Of Orcs and Men is something like Inglorious Basterds minus Brad Pitt and with more shirtless, musclebound orc powerhouses. The plot staple of an eternal struggle between humankind and all things green gets a new perspective -- the player is placed in the shoes of Arkail, a renowned orc warrior seeking to end enslavement and slaughter at the hands of men by directing more violence at the Emperor.

It's certainly a sobering tale among other RPGs' traditionally slash-and-smash orc-killing heroics, and the five new screenshots here are pretty, but also pretty gloomy. Of Orcs and Men releases this October.