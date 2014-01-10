Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance always-online bug fixed

Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance is now available for downloadance on PC. As is a worryingly frequent occurranceance for after-the-fact ports, things aren't quite as silky smooth as you'd want a Platinum action brawler to be. A few hours after its release, Steam user reviews surfaced, claiming that the game was using always-online DRM. Their reports suggested that the game not only wouldn't activate in Offline Mode, but also that it would crash if you dropped connection while playing.

Fortunately, Konami publicly confirmed that, rather than an intentional 'feature', the offline errors were the result of a bug. Now, Konami's European brand manager Steve Key has tweeted to say that the issues have been fixed, and offline play has been restored.

"MGR PC Update - offline problems *should* now be fixed," Key tweeted . "All new downloads will be fine - those who already downloaded, files should just be replaced. Please let me know how you get on and thanks so much for your patience and support."

That's not entirely the end of MGR:R's issues, though. The heroic PCGamingWiki have put the port through its paces, concluding that while its performanceance is solid, there are some questionable aspects. The most notable is a resolution cap, locking the maximum possible setting at 1920 x 1080. They also note that cutscene quality is significantly lower than the regular game, and that FOV options are non-existent. You can see the full report here .