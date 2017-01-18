Little Nightmares release date announced in scariest trailer yet

Bandai Namco and Tarsier Studios' incoming survival horror-meets-puzzle platformer Little Nightmares has wowed so far with its eerie setting and unsettling characters. Its latest trailer is easily the most terrifying yet, and also reveals when we'll get the chance to steer protagonist Six around The Maw: April 28, 2017.

Equipped with just a lighter, Six must hug the vessel's shadows while keeping a watchful eye on just about everything else if she wants to avoid harm. The latest trailer, named 'The Nine Deaths of Six', outlines what happens when she lets her guard down. Be it falling from heights, being suffocated by disturbing snake-like creatures, or getting stuffed head-first into a gutted fish, survival in Little Nightmares clearly isn't going to be easy.

"Trapped in The Maw with nothing but her wits and a lighter, Six must find light in the darkness and strength in her weakness to survive the attentions of its monstrous residents and escape to the world outside," says Bandai Namco in a statement. "Be careful as each room is a cell, each resident a threat, and both puzzles to untangle. Hide and sneak from danger, climb your way out and escape the chasing monsters as The Janitor, the new character revealed in The Nine Deaths of Six trailer."

Little Nightmares is due April 28 digitally on GOG and Steam. A boxed version will also be made available from most retailers, and a collector's edition will be exclusive to GAME stores—the latter of which includes a 10cm-tall Six figurine, the game's OST, an A3 poster, and a sticker board. More information can be found via the game's site.