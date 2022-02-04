Hideo Kojima has a new podcast, but you may have a hard time listening to it

Audio player loading…

Love him or hate him, Hideo Kojima has had a prolific career in videogames that has always stayed interesting. He's certainly a character I wouldn't mind listening to for an hour-long podcast. The chance to listen to the creator of Metal Gear and Death Stranding share his thoughts in open-ended conversations? Pinch me, I must be dreaming.

In a classic case of the universe never giving you precisely what you want, Audible is distributing a podcast hosted by Kojima, but "Hideo Kojima's Radioverse" is entirely in the developer's native Japanese. I'm certainly kicking myself for not having been a better student when I took Japanese classes, and you'll probably need at least an intermediate grasp of the language to enjoy the show.

I don't think my fellow Kojima-heads out there need to fret too much, however. I'd say the odds are pretty good that some multilingual video game fan(s) out there will provide some kind of summary for those unable to listen themselves. I'd keep an eye on r/metalgearsolid and r/deathstranding on Reddit to see if any good samaritans decide to share secrets from across the language barrier.

The first episode sees Kojima chatting with a popular Japanese YouTuber by the name of 2BRO, and the description implies that they primarily discussed Kojima's recent work on Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding. Here's hoping that future episodes get a little weirder, maybe delve into old school Kojima like Snatcher and Policenauts or even Kojima's opinions on other contemporary games.